A new report from the Montreal Economic Institute shows Ontario emergency room patients waited a median of three hours and 54 minutes in 2025-26, a 26 per cent increase since 2021, with some hospitals seeing waits over eight hours.

Ontarians who visited an emergency room last year waited nearly four hours for care, according to a new report from the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI), a right-leaning think tank.

The report, published on Nov. 19, found the median length of stay in Ontario ERs was three hours and 54 minutes. That represents a 26 per cent increase compared to 2021. Quebec had the longest median wait in Canada at five hours and 12 minutes. The MEI calculated wait times from arrival to when patients were discharged or admitted to another department.

Also read Public consultations could be coming on the future of Montreal’s aging religious buildings

MEI Report Highlights Rising Healthcare Wait Times

The report covered the period from April 2025 until February 2026. Despite the 28.3 billion added to provincial healthcare budgets since 2020, people are waiting longer and it is patients who are paying the price, said Gabriel Giguère, policy analyst at MEI, in a news release. In every province, wait times are worse today than they were five years ago, a clear sign that our healthcare systems are not functioning properly, he added.

Advertisement

While Ontario performed better than most Canadian provinces, Giguère said wait times in the province remain unacceptably long compared with those seen in many comparable countries. Spending long hours in emergency rooms may have become the norm in Ontario, but this is not the case in the rest of the developed world, he said. To truly reduce these waiting times, we need to learn from the best practices observed elsewhere in the world, particularly the mixed systems found in Europe.

Emergency room wait times also vary drastically across Ontario. The longest median lengths of stay were recorded in eastern Ontario at four hours and 30 minutes. Toronto followed at four hours and 10 minutes, while median wait times in western Ontario stood at three hours and 49 minutes. The typical Alberta patient spent about four hours in the emergency room, the MEI said Thursday.

Hospitals With Longest Emergency Room Stays

Of the three hospitals with the longest emergency room stays in the province last year, two were in Ottawa: Hôpital Montfort, with a median length of stay of eight hours and 10 minutes, and The Ottawa Hospital - General Campus, at seven hours and 58 minutes. Toronto's Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre had the third longest wait times in Ontario, with a median length of stay of seven hours and 25 minutes.

Kingston General Hospital was fourth on the list with a median wait time of six hours and 52 minutes. The Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton and the Metropolitan campus of Windsor Regional Hospital rounded out the top five, both recording a median length of stay of six hours and 49 minutes. The report also listed median wait times across Toronto emergency departments during that period.

Scarborough Health Network - Centenary Site had the shortest wait in the city at three hours and one minute. Scarborough Health Network - Birchmount Site followed at three hours and eight minutes. Unity Health Toronto - St. Joseph's saw three hours and 24 minutes, while North York General Hospital recorded three hours and 53 minutes.

Scarborough Health Network - General Hospital was at three hours and 54 minutes, and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health at three hours and 56 minutes. Sinai Health System - Mount Sinai Hospital had four hours and seven minutes, SickKids Hospital four hours and 16 minutes, and Michael Garron Hospital four hours and 19 minutes.

Advertisement

Humber River Health - Wilson Site recorded four hours and 27 minutes, Toronto Western Hospital four hours and 46 minutes, and St. Michael's Hospital four hours and 50 minutes. Toronto General Hospital saw five hours and 33 minutes, while Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre had the longest Toronto wait at seven hours and 25 minutes. Even though Scarborough's Centenary hospital saw the shortest times in Toronto, it placed 71st among all hospitals in the province.

Ontario Hospitals With Fastest Patient Wait Times

The 10 hospitals with the fastest wait times across Ontario were also listed. South Bruce Grey Health Centre - Durham had the shortest median wait at one hour and four minutes. Atikokan General Hospital and Bingham Memorial Hospital both recorded one hour and 18 minutes. South Bruce Grey Health Centre - Chesley followed at one hour and 19 minutes, and Mackenzie Health - Jane Street Site in Vaughan at one hour and 20 minutes.

The McCausland Hospital in Terrace Bay saw one hour and 22 minutes, Santé Manitouwadge Health one hour and 24 minutes, and Brightshores Health System - Lion's Head in Northern Bruce Peninsula one hour and 29 minutes. Wilson Memorial General Hospital in Marathon and Blanche River Health - Engleheart both recorded one hour and 31 minutes.

Government Funding Increases and Hospital Investments

A spokesperson for Ontario's minister of health told CTV News Toronto in a statement that the province has boosted its funding by $100 billion in 2026, including a four per cent increase in the hospital sector for the fourth year in a row. The official also noted the province has expanded its funding to the two Ottawa hospitals and Kingston's General Hospital by more than 54 per cent.

We have made record investments in our hospital sector, bringing our total investment increase to hospitals to over 50 per cent since 2018, adding 3,500 new hospital beds since 2020, and we are getting shovels in the ground for 60 hospital development projects that will add 3,000 more, the emailed statement reads.