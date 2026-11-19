The International Energy Agency says the Iran war caused the largest energy shock in history, accelerating electrification and renewables while reducing reliance on the Strait of Hormuz.

The International Energy Agency says the energy shock caused by the Iran war has permanently changed the global energy system and there is no going back to the way it was before.

In a new World Energy Outlook report released Thursday, the IEA said the crisis has exposed the price of fossil fuel dependence and accelerated a shift toward electrification and cleaner power. The IEA, the world's leading intergovernmental energy organization with more than 30 member countries, publishes the World Energy Outlook annually. This year's report runs more than 560 pages and analyzes government and private data to project future scenarios based on whether countries continue current policies or change course.

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IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the Iran war delivered a huge shock to the system and warned that the longer the crisis lasts, the deeper the effects will be. The report looks past the current turmoil to explore the range of energy futures that could emerge from today's upheaval, he said. In March, the IEA coordinated the emergency release of 400 million barrels of crude oil stocks to stabilize global markets.

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Iran War Reshapes Energy Trade Dynamics

Experts said the world's energy sector will clearly have a before and after the Iran war. The IEA said the drive to diversify fuel supplies will reshape energy trade. The Middle East will remain the world's largest oil exporter, but nations will likely reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.

The IEA forecasts oil transiting the strait could fall from 20 million barrels per day before the Iran war to 8.5 million barrels in 2030 and under 2 million barrels by 2035. Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, said this crisis has exposed the price of fossil fuel dependence. He said it is crazy that a conflict thousands of miles away can send energy bills soaring at home.

Renewables And Nuclear Gain As Fallbacks

Conflicts, trade tensions, climate risks and cyberattacks are increasing the number of possible energy futures. While fossil fuels still dominate national energy mixes, the IEA said renewables led by solar and nuclear power are the biggest beneficiaries of governments trying to grow domestic energy sources. Energy security concerns may still lead coal-rich nations to rely on coal as a fallback option during crises.

Dave Jones, co-founder of the think tank Ember, said that when looking at how energy crises change the world over the long term, governments are only just beginning to get their head around how much things will change. Electrification and moving away from planet-warming fossil fuels are the two big issues at this year's climate talks. The talks in Turkey follow a year rattled by the Iran war's energy shock and several climate-induced disasters.

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Cooling Demand Overtakes Heating Globally

Global warming is adding pressure to rising electricity demand. In what the IEA called a striking milestone, energy demand for cooling is overtaking energy demand for heating for the first time. China, already one of the world's most electrified economies, may see its electrification grow from 32% last year to 43% by 2035, the highest among any major economy.

At COP31, Turkey is pushing for the world to increase the share of electricity in total global energy consumption from roughly 21% today to 35% by 2035. While the preference would be for this growth to come from renewable energy, U.N. documents on the negotiating table do not spell this out. That means coal and other fossil fuels could be used, at least initially.

Clean Energy Transition Becomes Irreversible

Rachel Cleetus, climate program director at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said the future of the energy system and our climate are inextricably intertwined. Cleetus said the IEA's latest report makes clear that the fossil energy crisis unleashed by the US-Israel war on Iran has irrevocably changed the global energy system. She said it adds to the many reasons why countries would benefit from a rapid transition to clean energy and electrification.

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