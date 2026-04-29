Therapy Dogs to Bring Comfort and Joy to Sault Ste. Marie on National Dog Therapy Day

St. John Ambulance therapy dogs will be visiting Winners in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday, February 1st, to celebrate National Dog Therapy Day. The event offers the community a chance to meet the teams and learn about the program.

The St. John Ambulance therapy dog program is bringing comfort and joy to the Sault Ste. Marie community, and on Thursday, residents will have a special opportunity to meet these incredible canine companions at the Winners store.

It's National Dog Therapy Day, a dedicated occasion to recognize the invaluable work these dogs perform in providing emotional support and a calming presence to individuals facing a wide range of challenges. The event, running from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in shifts, will feature six of the thirteen teams currently participating in the local program. Joey Kirkwood, a coordinator with the St. John Ambulance therapy dog program, emphasizes the profound impact these animals have on people's lives.

She describes witnessing a full spectrum of emotional responses, from joyful smiles and laughter to poignant tears, highlighting the dogs' unique ability to momentarily transport individuals away from their worries and offer a source of warmth and comfort. The presence of a therapy dog can unlock cherished memories of past pets, prompting heartwarming stories and recollections of shared adventures. Beyond simple companionship, these dogs provide crucial support in difficult circumstances.

They offer strength to witnesses recounting traumatic experiences, soothe and distract children grappling with loss, and create a safe space for individuals to open up and discuss their struggles. Kirkwood beautifully articulates the non-judgmental nature of these animals, stating they simply listen and understand, making them a truly treasured gift. Their ability to provide a calming influence is particularly valuable for those experiencing anxiety, such as nervous flyers, allowing them to relax and regain composure.

National Dog Therapy Day serves as a vital platform to raise awareness about the significant contributions of therapy dogs and the St. John Ambulance program. It's a chance for the community to connect with the dedicated teams who regularly visit nearly 30 facilities throughout the town and surrounding region, offering support to those in need.

Furthermore, the event aims to expand the program by attracting potential handlers. St. John Ambulance is actively seeking individuals with sociable, well-adjusted dogs who thrive in bustling environments. If you believe your canine friend possesses the temperament and qualities to become a therapy dog, Kirkwood encourages you to reach out and learn more about the program.

The program currently boasts thirteen dedicated teams, and the presence of six of these teams at Winners on Thursday underscores the program’s commitment to community engagement and accessibility. This event is more than just a meet-and-greet; it’s a celebration of the powerful bond between humans and animals and the remarkable healing potential of canine companionship.

It’s an opportunity to witness firsthand the positive impact these dogs have on the lives of others and to consider how you might contribute to this worthwhile cause





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