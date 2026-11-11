Two Palestinian-Canadian veterans share stories of service on Remembrance Day

Yousef Shaath and George Al-Koura, both Palestinian-Canadians, say their immigrant parents inspired them to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces. They reflect on their careers and losses ahead of Remembrance Day.

Two Palestinian-Canadian veterans say their immigrant parents inspired them to serve in Canada's military, and both are reflecting on their service and sacrifices ahead of Remembrance Day.

The most recent data from the Department of National Defence show that 28 per cent of new recruits are visible minorities. Many joined the Canadian Armed Forces because of a fierce sense of patriotism instilled in them by their immigrant parents. That is the case for Palestinian Canadians Yousef Shaath, 66, and George Al-Koura, 39. The veterans are a generation apart but both found a shared purpose through military service.

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Ten years after immigrating to Canada, Shaath gave up his job as an accountant to enlist in the army. He was 45 years old, going through basic training with recruits who had just entered adulthood. Shaath said he was inspired by his cousin, Wafa Dabbagh, the first Muslim woman wearing a hijab in the CAF. He was determined to embed his footsteps into Canada, energized by fellow recruits more than half his age.

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Shaath Builds Military Career at 45

I enjoyed every minute of it. If there is a hurdle, you persist, Shaath said in an interview with CTV News. He enlisted at 45 and served 14 years as a logistics officer, deploying to Kuwait and Lebanon. He helped move weapons and equipment out of Afghanistan after Canada wound down its combat operation in Kandahar.

Shaath said his last deployment was the most meaningful to him. In 2015, he was sent to Lebanon to help the federal government conduct security checks on Syrian refugees. His work helped resettle 40,000 Syrian refugees in Canada, earning him a military challenge coin. Displaced by escalating violence in their homeland, Shaath's parents fled from Palestine to Egypt in 1936.

He said his family history impressed upon him the importance of his work vetting Syrian refugees for Canada's sponsorship group. It was most rewarding. Being helpful, to put up a hand to help others, that made me more loyal, more loving to the Canadian Forces, Shaath said. He showed medals and coins he earned over 14 years of service.

Al-Koura Serves Canadian Armed Forces

That shared sense of being uprooted, then falling in love with a new country, is a feeling also ingrained in Al-Koura. In 2005, he joined the military just a few weeks before turning 18 years old. He sought adventure and to put into practice the lessons his parents taught him. His parents, also Palestinian refugees, instilled in him the importance of protecting the freedom they found in the cultural mosaic of Canada.

I am proud to be ethnic Palestinian, but I am Canadian first, said Al-Koura, who was born in Montreal and raised Catholic. He followed in his sister's footsteps and joined the CAF. I remember the ice storm of 97. We have inconveniences, but Canada allows us to be ourselves and gives us the freedom to live without essentially warfare in the background of our lives, he said.

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Al-Koura became a signals intelligence officer. He was also involved in Operation Impact, the U.S.-led mission against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. He used his fluency in Arabic to analyze the military manoeuvres of ISIS. He retired from the CAF in 2025 after two decades of service and has transitioned into the private sector.

In his 20-year career, he has lost colleagues in the line of duty. For Al-Koura, the most painful loss came during the War in Afghanistan. After Canada's mission ended in 2014, a childhood friend took his own life. He died when he got back to Kingston.

Veterans Reflect on Loss and Service

His reintegration process was not the easiest of things. The Afghan years were hard for lots of people. It was really hard for people to understand what they went through, he said. When the soldiers came back, we as a society did not really know how to help, Al-Koura said.

Like Al-Koura, Shaath also lost a close friend. His colleagues died during a NATO training mission. On Nov. 11, Shaath will be thinking of that friend and others who have served and those still on the front lines. On Remembrance Day, I think of everybody.

Every soldier that went there and came back, he said. I think of the people who are away from their homes. It is not easy, Shaath said. Both veterans say their immigrant parents inspired them to serve, and their stories highlight the diversity of Canada's military. With files from CTV News Kristen Yu.