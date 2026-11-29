Hidde Burgman's Ancient Trees app helps users discover and share extraordinary trees, from Big Lonely Doug in Canada to a cherry tree in Bristol with two types of blossoms.

Some people will go out of their way to find a great restaurant or a hidden beach. Hidde Burgman? He will happily take a detour for a tree.

The Dutch digital designer has turned his fascination with remarkable trees into Ancient Trees, an app designed to help people discover extraordinary trees around the world, share their finds and build a community of fellow tree enthusiasts. Burgman, a Dutch designer, turned his passion for historic and otherwise significant trees into a handy app for all tree enthusiasts. The app was highlighted in a recent CTV News report. But what exactly makes a tree worth changing your travel plans for?

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What makes a tree remarkable according to Burgman

For Burgman, it is not necessarily about height or age. A tree's history, unusual appearance or connection to a remarkable story can make it special.

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"I don't have a black and white definition," he said in an interview with CTVNews.ca on Sunday. He points to Canada's Big Lonely Doug, a Douglas fir spared from logging after a worker marked it for protection, as an example of a tree whose story makes it memorable. The app's map highlights dozens of remarkable trees across Canada from Ottawa's Dominion Arboretum to centuries-old giants in British Columbia, and even the 400-year-old Comfort Maple just outside the Greater Toronto Area.

In Toronto itself, users can track down six mapped landmarks, including the dawn redwood of Kew Gardens whose trunk seems to pour into the lawn rather than stand on it. Another standout is in Germany, where engineers reportedly built a subway around a tree to protect its roots. In Bristol, England, a cherry tree featuring two different kinds of blossoms has also caught his attention.

Burgman finds story important in tree selection

"There needs to be some sort of story to it. It needs to be interesting," he said. Burgman's enthusiasm for trees has also influenced his personal life. During trips to Lisbon, where he travelled for work, he developed a routine of exploring the city's parks and discovering their remarkable trees.

When his fiancée joined him, he introduced her to his favourite way of experiencing the Portuguese capital: walking from park to park.

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"I think one day, which we both really loved, was just starting in the west and just walking from park to park the entire day, ending up in one of the most beautiful parts of Lisbon, and I think that day I convinced her that old trees are actually kind of cool," he said. The app is also expanding Burgman's own list of must-see destinations. One recent discovery was a tree in Thailand growing around a Buddha face.

Users help build collective collection of remarkable finds

He also hopes to see the giant sequoias of North America and a Mexican tree with a circumference of about 40 metres. Ultimately, he wants users to help decide which trees deserve attention, creating a shared collection of remarkable finds.

"I hope that at a certain point it becomes like this collective opinion that ... gives you a top 10 per city," he said.