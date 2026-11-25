Oatly is putting messages from the 89 Percent Project, a Covering Climate Now campaign, on its oat milk cartons in Europe and soon the U.S., citing research that most people want stronger government action on climate change.

Oatly, the world's largest oat milk producer, is placing messages from the 89 Percent Project on its cartons, telling consumers that most people want their governments to act on climate change.

The Swedish company's cartons first carried the messaging in Sweden and have since been rolled out in Belgium and Germany. They are expected on U.S. shelves by January, said Caroline Reid, senior sustainability director at Oatly. Oatly is the world's largest producer of oat milk. The company is sending a new message to its consumers: most people want their governments to take action on climate change.

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Oatly Cartons Feature Climate Message

Splashed on the side of its cartons is messaging from the 89 Percent Project, a campaign launched by Covering Climate Now, a global journalism non-profit. The cartons were first released in Sweden and have since been rolled out to other European nations, including Belgium and Germany. They are expected to be on U.S. shelves by January, Reid said. She spoke at an event last week during New York Climate Week.

Reid said companies should take much more responsibility, not only in reducing their own environmental footprint, but also in using their platforms to drive a positive future. She first read about the climate project in The Guardian. As a company selling alternatives to cow milk, she said the project aligns with what Oatly is trying to do: engage people and make them want to do something different.

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Every organization, political party and brand can play a bigger role in contributing to societal net zero, meaning as much carbon being absorbed as is released into the atmosphere, and in driving the transition to renewable energy, Reid said. Newsrooms traditionally try not to associate with organized advocacy efforts, but the unorthodox campaign has been gaining traction.

Participating news organizations have amplified research that 80 per cent to 89 per cent of people worldwide want their governments to confront climate change. Covering Climate Now produces stories on climate change and promotes reporting through journalism trainings, newsroom collaborations and press awards. It launched the 89 Percent Project last year and describes it as a global collaborative journalism initiative. The project takes its name from a 2024 study in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Climate Change.

Study Reveals Global Support For Climate Action

Based on a survey of nearly 130,000 people across 125 countries, the study found that 89 per cent of people want intensified political action on climate change. Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, said most people who want climate action do not realize they are in the silent majority. Hertsgaard said that is beginning to change as elements of civil society all around the world pick up the 89 per cent message and spread it themselves.

The project launched with several media partners, including The Guardian, Agence France-Presse and El Pais. In April, Japanese TV stations said that over the next two years they would air announcements about how the majority of Japanese people want stronger climate action. In June, in a separate initiative, 136 Japanese news outlets also began spreading this messaging via social media platforms, news releases and other forms of public communication.

Numerous polls, surveys and scientific studies in the U.S. have long found that a majority want the government to take more action on climate change, even if the issue is rarely brought up in political campaigns. In a 2022 poll, The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that nearly two-thirds of Americans thought the federal government was not doing enough to fight climate change, which is primarily caused by the release of greenhouse gases when coal, oil and gas are burned.

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That same year, a study based on responses from more than 6,000 Americans and published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications found that most Americans underestimate the prevalence of support for major climate change mitigation policies and climate concern. While 66 per cent to 80 per cent of Americans support these policies, Americans think only 37 per cent to 43 per cent do. Hertsgaard said he felt that he, and fellow journalists, were really missing the story.

Campaign Subtly Highlights Public Opinion On Climate

He added that he believed the industry was inadvertently misrepresenting a big part of the climate story, which is that most people around the world want this tackled. Oatly's milk carton campaign is subtle, especially compared with the more well-known 1980s U.S. milk carton campaign that put photos of missing children on cartons to spread awareness about their cases. The new cartons feature two stacked text boxes on one side. The much smaller top box reads: Politicians!

These eleven words represent people not interested in climate action. The lower box, which takes up most of the carton's side, has an 89-word message that makes the case that most people want their governments to take climate action and that doing so could lead to political wins. President Donald Trump has periodically railed about climate change and policies meant to address it, including transitioning to carbon-free energy like wind and solar.

During the 2025 UN General Assembly, Trump called climate change a con job and renewable energy the Green Scam. This narrative, which goes against years of science establishing that human-caused emissions are driving the climate to change, has pushed some organizations to take a stronger stand in rebutting the administration and go a step further to advocate for solutions. Covering Climate Now's project straddles a tightrope between advocacy and journalism, which experts say has pros and cons.

Seth Stern, chief of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said the economic failures of so many news outlets have led to a rise in independent journalism that operates outside the norms established by legacy media outlets. He said there is plenty of room for advocacy in journalism. Clay Calvert, who specializes in First Amendment and freedom of expression issues at the University of Florida, said two dangers arise when journalism organizations take on advocacy roles.

The campaign has nonetheless drawn participation from major outlets and spread its message through cartons, broadcasts and social media.