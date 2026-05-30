The 'What Ifs' of NHL History: Stories of Heartbreak and What Could Have Been

The NHL is filled with 'what if' stories, where a single decision or event can change the course of history. From the 2025-26 Presidents' Trophy winners to the 2007 Ottawa Senators, these teams and players were denied a chance to win the Stanley Cup due to various circumstances. The 'what if' scenario surrounding these teams and players serves as a reminder that the outcome of a single game can have a lasting impact on a player's legacy and the course of a franchise's history.

The 2025-26 Presidents' Trophy winners, who breezed through Rounds 1 and 2 of the playoffs, were hindered by injuries to their superstars in a shocking sweep defeat.

The team's early postseason exit has become a 'what if' story, leaving fans to wonder what could have been. This is not an isolated incident, as several teams have suffered similar spring heartbreak in recent years. A 'what if' story can be attributed to a bad bounce, a shocking upset, a hot goalie, or a controversial call.

In the Western Conference Final, Toronto's chances of reaching the Stanley Cup Final were severely impacted by a missed call on Wayne Gretzky for high-sticking. This decision led to a Game 7, which the Los Angeles Kings won, ultimately denying Toronto a chance to end their Stanley Cup drought.

The 2007 Ottawa Senators, who were a dominant force in the Eastern Conference, were also denied a chance to win the Cup due to a brutal groin injury suffered by their star goalie, Dominik Hasek. The team's loss in the second round to the Buffalo Sabres was a devastating blow, and it's hard to imagine what could have been if Hasek had remained healthy.

In the 1979 NHL Semifinal matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens, a deployment blunder by the Bruins led to a loss in Game 7, which would have had significant implications for the franchise. The loss could have altered the course of history, potentially leading to a different result in the 2007 Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins' blunder has become a 'what if' story, with many wondering what could have been if the team had made different decisions.

Jarome Iginla, a long-time NHL player, is another example of a player who came close to winning a Stanley Cup but ultimately fell short. In the 2004 Stanley Cup Final, a controversial decision determined the series, and Iginla's career was forever changed. The 'what if' scenario surrounding Iginla's career is a reminder that the outcome of a single game can have a lasting impact on a player's legacy





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