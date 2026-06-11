The Villages Planning Program: Changes for Low-Rise Housing and Shops in 17 Areas

The Villages Planning Program proposes changes that would enable more low-rise housing and shops and services in 17 areas across the city. The plan aims to create new housing opportunities for low-income and moderate-income households, expand existing retail clusters, and support village-scale infrastructure like childcare and cultural spaces.

The Villages Planning Program proposes changes that would enable more low-rise housing and shops and services in 17 areas across the city. The Vancouver ODP categorizes areas of Vancouver into several neighbourhood designations based on the type, scale, and intensity of change envisioned.

The Villages Plan aims to create new housing opportunities for low-income and moderate-income households, expand existing retail clusters, and support village-scale infrastructure like childcare and cultural spaces. A big component of the plan is pre-zoning, which eliminates the need for developers to submit rezoning applications. The proposed City-initiated rezoning utilizes a mix of existing and three new standard zoning districts, with affordable housing requirements for some development options on large lots in west side villages.

The plan is set to go to a public hearing on July 14





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The Villages Planning Program Low-Rise Housing Shops And Services Affordable Housing Pre-Zoning City-Initiated Rezoning West Side Villages Affordable Housing Requirements

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