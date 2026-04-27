The Unexplained Freedom of Fred Sharp: Canadian 'Mastermind' Behind Billion-Dollar Stock Fraud

Despite facing millions in fines, a market ban, and accusations of orchestrating a massive stock fraud scheme, Fred Sharp remains free. This report investigates why the Canadian businessman hasn't been charged domestically or extradited to the U.S., where he faces criminal allegations.

The financial world is questioning why Fred Sharp , a West Vancouver businessman, remains free despite facing significant penalties and accusations of orchestrating a massive stock fraud scheme.

Sharp has been hit with over $70 million in fines payable to the U.S. government and $2 million to Quebec's securities regulator, banned from Canadian equity markets, and had his assets frozen. He was identified as the 'mastermind' behind a network of offshore companies used by clients to perpetrate over $1 billion in stock frauds, as determined by a U.S. court.

Despite initial criminal charges in the U.S. five years ago and a subsequent indictment by the U.S. Justice Department two years later, no extradition efforts appear to have been made. Sharp's involvement came to light with the release of the Panama Papers a decade ago, revealing his role as the Canadian agent for Mossack Fonseca, a Panamanian law firm central to the financial records leak.

His company, Corporate House, facilitated the registration and administration of over 1,100 offshore entities for wealthy Canadian clients seeking to move funds through tax havens. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) initiated audits following the Panama Papers revelations, but Sharp and his associates launched over 90 lawsuits contesting these audits, ultimately losing in Federal Court and even at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Further investigations revealed a pump-and-dump scheme involving the mining company Solo International, where Sharp was found to have instructed his Swiss banker to manipulate stock prices. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the FBI filed civil and criminal fraud charges in 2021, alleging a long-running conspiracy to inflate and sell off penny stocks on U.S. markets.

The scheme involved a network of offshore shell companies and accounts rented to clients, allowing them to secretly acquire stakes in publicly traded companies, manipulate prices, and then offload shares to unsuspecting investors. Sharp did not contest these allegations in U.S. court, resulting in a default judgment ordering him to pay substantial penalties.

Experts suggest Canadian authorities may prefer prosecuting cross-border white-collar crimes in the U.S. due to the complexities of Canadian prosecution, but the lack of an extradition attempt remains a puzzling aspect of the case. The question remains: why, despite mounting evidence and penalties, has Fred Sharp not been charged in Canada and why has his extradition to the U.S. not been pursued





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