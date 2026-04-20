The Undeniable Accusations of Red Cadmium Light: A Play Challenging Art Forgery

Drew Hayden Taylor’s new play explores the rampant forgery of Norval Morrisseau’s art, examining the deep personal and systemic impacts of cultural appropriation and dishonesty within the Indigenous art market.

The world of Indigenous art is currently grappling with a profound crisis of authenticity, a dilemma brought into sharp focus by the latest theatrical production from acclaimed Ojibway author and playwright Drew Hayden Taylor .

Titled The Undeniable Accusations of Red Cadmium Light, the play serves as a poignant examination of the legacy surrounding Norval Morrisseau, an iconic Anishnaabe artist whose prolific and emotionally resonant work has unfortunately made him the most counterfeited painter in Canadian history. As the production prepares for its debut at the Firehall Arts Centre in Vancouver, it promises to challenge audiences to consider the thin, often blurred line between genuine cultural expression and exploitative imitation. The narrative centers on Nazhi, a dedicated art gallery curator working within the Otter Lake First Nation. Her professional life is thrown into chaos when a piece attributed to Morrisseau is discovered to contain a specific chemical compound known as red cadmium light—a pigment that did not exist until years after the painting was supposedly completed. This discovery acts as a catalyst for a gripping exploration of identity, greed, and moral responsibility. As Nazhi descends into a complex web of historical deception, the play expands beyond the technicalities of forensic art analysis. It delves into the harrowing impact that these forgeries have on the internal lives of Indigenous families, questioning how the commercialization of artistic heritage can fundamentally damage personal relationships and professional legacies alike. Director Margo Kane Bobb, a seasoned collaborator of Taylor, approaches this subject with a deep sense of historical context and emotional nuance. Having witnessed the exploitation of Morrisseau firsthand during her childhood in the late 1970s, she views the forgery industry as a systemic issue that extends far beyond the canvas. The play utilizes the initial mystery of the fraudulent painting as a springboard to interrogate the larger, more systemic challenges of legislated authenticity and self-determination within Indigenous communities. By focusing on the emotional toll that these fakes inflict on those tasked with preserving the truth, Taylor moves the discourse away from dry academic debate and toward a visceral, human-centered experience. From a technical standpoint, the production team faced the delicate challenge of staging a story about forgery without unintentionally platforming the very counterfeits they seek to critique. Eschewing the use of literal replicas of Morrisseau’s work, the creative team, led by set designer Charles Beaver and lighting designer Rebekah Johnson, has opted for a conceptual aesthetic. Through the innovative use of shadow, color theory, and light, they aim to evoke the spirit of Morrisseau’s vibrant and stark visual language. By prioritizing atmospheric storytelling over realistic duplication, the play honors the emotional resonance of the original works while maintaining a critical distance from the fraudulent industry. This theatrical choice reinforces the core question of the play: in a world where identity can be commodified, what remains truly authentic? As the play opens, it invites spectators to reflect on the nature of truth in art. Taylor’s writing refuses to provide simple answers, opting instead to present the audience with a sequence of evolving questions that linger long after the curtains fall. The collaboration between Taylor and the Firehall Arts Centre team highlights a commitment to protecting the integrity of Indigenous creative output. By transforming a complex, dark, and often painful reality into a compelling piece of theater, the production fosters a necessary dialogue about who gets to tell Indigenous stories and how the market manipulates cultural value. The Undeniable Accusations of Red Cadmium Light is more than a mystery drama; it is a vital reclamation of a legacy that has been obscured by deception for far too long





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Norval Morrisseau Drew Hayden Taylor Indigenous Art Art Forgery Firehall Arts Centre

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