The U.S. Dollar's Safe-haven Status and the Canadian Dollar's Strength

Foreign exchange strategists discuss the reasons behind the U.S. dollar's struggles and the Canadian dollar's resilience, in a BNN Bloomberg interview with Jayati Bharadwaj, head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

Jayati Bharadwaj, head of FX strategy at TD, joins BNN Bloomberg to provide an update on the loonie and the U.S. dollar. The U.S. dollar is no longer behaving like the reliable safe-haven currency investors once depended on, according to foreign exchange strategist s.

As geopolitical tensions evolve and markets reassess the outlook for U.S. interest rates, the Canadian dollar has gained ground against the greenback despite signs of weakness in Canada’s economy. BNN Bloomberg spoke with Jayati Bharadwaj, head of FX strategy at TD Securities, about why the U.S. dollar has struggled to sustain rallies, why the loonie continues to lag other commodity-linked currencies, and how weak Canadian labour market data could influence the Bank of Canada’s rate path





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U.S. Dollar Canadian Dollar Geopolitical Tensions Foreign Exchange Strategist TD Securities BNN Bloomberg Interest Rates Unemployment Job Growth Inflation Terms-Of-Trade ESG Concerns Strait Of Hormuz Norwegian Krone Australian Dollar

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