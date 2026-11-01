UK PM Burnham Open to Slavery Apology, Rejects Reparations, Offers Debt Relief

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham says he is open to a formal apology for Britain's role in the slave trade but rejects reparations, proposing debt restructuring instead. Caribbean nations welcome the apology prospect but insist reparations must be on the table.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he is open to making a formal apology for Britain's role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, a significant shift in the country's long-running debate over how to address its past.

Ahead of a meeting with Commonwealth leaders in the Caribbean this week, Burnham said it is the right thing to do to have an honest conversation about the legacies of slavery instead of sticking our heads in the sand. Burnham rejected calls for the UK to pay reparations but proposed leading a program of debt restructuring to help the poorest Commonwealth countries. His stance received a cautious welcome, but the thorny issue of repayments remains unresolved.

Also read UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham says government will consider first apology for slave trade role

Caricom Demands Apology With Repair

The Caribbean trade bloc Caricom said in a statement Saturday that an apology is an essential first step but an apology without repair is incomplete. The Netherlands apologized in 2022 for its role in the slave trade, but no country has paid financial reparations to affected nations or to enslaved people and their descendants.

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The UK has never formally apologized for its role in the trade, though some British institutions including the Church of England have started to own up to their parts. Britain became involved in the slave trade in the mid-1500s, following Portugal and Spain. At its height, Britain was the world's biggest slave-trading nation and transported more than 3 million Africans across the Atlantic.

Goods were traded in West Africa for captured slaves who were shipped to work on British sugar and tobacco plantations in the Caribbean and the Americas, with goods produced in the New World transported back to England. In the 17th century, the Royal African Company, established under King Charles II and run by his brother who later became King James II, trafficked 80,000 African men, women and children to slavery in the Americas.

Historical Context Of British Slave Trade

About 20,000 died before the company's monopoly on the English slave trade ended in 1698, when any Englishman could trade slaves. An abolitionist movement arose in England in the late 1700s, supported by Quakers, some politicians and former slaves. UK politicians have traditionally focused on the country's role in banning the slave trade in 1807 and outlawing slavery throughout the British Empire in 1833, a movement that helped spur other abolitionist drives elsewhere.

But Burnham said it is now time for the country to face up to the other side of the story. We are a country where brave people led the way in abolishing slavery, but we are also a country that participated in the trade in human lives, he wrote in a piece in the Guardian published Friday. For decades, Caribbean countries have demanded reparations from Britain.

Studies estimate Britain would owe between hundreds of millions and trillions of dollars in compensation to descendants of slaves. Burnham rejected the idea, in keeping with previous UK governments. I do not think that British people today can be held liable for historical wrongs, however heinous, that happened in a different age under different laws and in which they played no personal part, he said.

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Instead, Burnham said he will work with other wealthy nations and investors to help poorer countries repay their high levels of debt over a longer period and at lower interest rates. He said he is bringing in former Prime Minister Gordon Brown to help with this work. King Charles III, who is on a nine-day visit to the Caribbean, acknowledged the great suffering and injustices of the past this week.

King Charles III Stops Short Of Apology

But the king, who remains head of state of several Caribbean nations, did not go further in addressing direct demands from the region's leaders for an apology and reparations. Meanwhile, the opposition Conservative Party argued that Britain should not even offer an apology. I don't think that Andy Burnham needs to be apologizing because it is a lever to wedge open the door to ask for cash, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said Sunday.

Philip J. Pierre, the prime minister of Saint Lucia and chair of Caricom, said he welcomed Burnham's consideration of a formal apology and his offer of a structured dialogue with affected nations. No British prime minister has gone this far before ... we are ready to engage, he wrote. But he added: A dialogue that begins by placing reparations outside the room cannot be a complete dialogue.

Pierre reiterated that Caribbean nations are seeking education and public health improvements; development programs for Indigenous people; repatriation and resettlement for those seeking to live in their homeland; debt cancellation and monetary compensation, among other things. Debt relief, however welcome, cannot be offered as a substitute for reparatory justice, he said.

King Charles III also urged countries to follow Guyana's lead in protecting forests during his visit, attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves in Georgetown, Guyana, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.