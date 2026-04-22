The Trial of Diego Maradona’s Medical Team Resumes Amid Tense Testimony

The high-profile homicide by negligence trial for Diego Maradona’s medical team has restarted in Argentina, marked by emotional testimony from his daughter, Gianinna Maradona, against the lead neurosurgeon.

The legal proceedings surrounding the tragic death of global soccer icon Diego Maradona have entered a volatile new chapter as a trial for his former medical team officially commenced in the Buenos Aires suburb of San Isidro. This high-stakes legal battle, which centers on allegations of homicide by negligence, brings to the forefront the final days of one of the greatest athletes in history.

As the court sessions began on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the atmosphere outside the courthouse was heavy with the presence of mourning fans, reflecting the enduring legacy and deep public investment in the truth behind Maradona’s passing at the age of 60. The primary focus of the day was the powerful testimony of Gianinna Maradona, who did not hold back her emotions or her accusations against those tasked with her father's care. During her time on the stand, Gianinna Maradona specifically directed her frustrations toward neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, long regarded as the primary physician overseeing her father during his recovery from brain surgery. She recounted her indignation upon hearing Luque publicly distance himself from his medical responsibilities in media appearances, labeling his lack of accountability as infuriating. According to Gianinna, the medical team, including psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz, were the architects of a home-confinement environment where the soccer legend’s health deteriorated visibly and rapidly. She argued that the care provided was not only inadequate but fundamentally negligent, suggesting that the team failed to remedy the worsening conditions of a man recovering from a serious blood clot procedure. The core of the prosecution rests on the premise that the defendants were fully aware of the life-threatening risks associated with their chosen course of treatment—or lack thereof—and yet chose to proceed with reckless indifference. This trial represents a restart for the judicial process after the previous attempt was derailed last May. A mistrial was declared when one of the presiding judges, Julieta Makintach, resigned following controversy regarding her participation in a documentary focused on the Maradona case. The current proceedings are now being watched with intense scrutiny by both the Argentine public and international observers. While the medical team continues to plead their innocence, maintaining that they operated within their professional standards, the defense has attempted to shift the narrative by pointing fingers at the Maradona family. Luque’s defense team specifically suggested that Gianinna and her sister, Dalma, held a significant level of responsibility for the health oversight, claiming they failed to intervene with the necessary urgency during their father's prolonged decline. As the case moves forward, the court must navigate the complex intersection of fame, medical duty, and familial responsibility, all while attempting to determine if the death of an icon was an unavoidable medical event or a result of systemic professional failure





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