Seven incidents of unauthorized drones over Canadian military bases in 2024 and 2025 went undetected or unintercepted, with operators unidentified. Experts warn of a serious defence gap that could be exploited.

Unauthorized drones flew over two of Canada's most important air force bases in 2024 and 2025, and in all seven cases the operators were never identified and no intercepts were attempted.

The incidents at CFB Trenton in Ontario and CFB Cold Lake in Alberta were detailed in RCAF reports obtained by CTVNews.ca through an access to information request. The most recent case involved a drone with a camera that flew over Trenton's runway on Sept. 17, 2025, while a new counter-drone system was offline due to a planned power outage.

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Unidentified Drones Disrupt Canada Military Bases

Just days later, on Sept. 22, 2025, another drone was spotted over Trenton while the counter-drone system was powered on, but the system did not detect the drone. That same day, unidentified drones caused serious disruptions at a military base in France and at airports in Denmark and Norway, according to a drone incident tracker.

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The Trenton reports note that signs around the base warn the public that operating drones near the airfield is prohibited, and no civilian drone flights were authorized at the time. At CFB Cold Lake, four reports describe military personnel spotting unauthorized drones in restricted airspace. One drone was estimated to be travelling at 60 to 100 km/h, was boxy in shape, about 60 cm wide, and emitted a yellowish light with no sound heard.

Another, described as a small white drone carrying a black tube, appeared twice at Cold Lake within four days in September 2025. Those were the most recent Cold Lake reports uncovered, and they plainly state that the base does not currently have a means of tracking small UAS aircraft. UAS stands for unmanned aircraft system.

Counter Drone Technology Faces Legal Hurdles

The first of three Trenton reports reviewed mentions that the base was about to become one of the first military airfields in Canada to be equipped with counter-drone technology. The system would be detection only until the magnitude of the risk was realized, the September 2024 report explained, adding that numerous legal hurdles exist preventing the use of a counter-UAS system that could destroy, neutralize or take control of a UAS.

The reports say the system became operational in March 2025. Experts say the incidents highlight a potential defence gap that could be exploited to attack or gather intelligence on the Canadian military. There is no doubt that our adversaries have capabilities to cause us significant harm and we do not have the capabilities to deal with that, retired Royal Canadian Air Force lieutenant-general Christopher Coates told CTVNews.ca from Ottawa.

Coates previously served as the deputy commander and highest ranking Canadian at Norad, the joint Canada-U.S. continental defence group. He is now the director of foreign policy, national defence and national security at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, a public policy think tank. To really affect Canada and our military, you do not need to attack a base or the aircraft or the ships, you can attack dependent infrastructure, Coates explained.

So electrical distribution and transmission networks, the transportation system, resupply systems - they are all soft, none of them are protected. Some of the incidents identified by CTVNews.ca also roughly coincide with a wave of drone incursions across Europe, which have caused major disruptions at military facilities as well as airports and critical infrastructure sites like nuclear power plants.

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Experts Warn of Drone Threats to Canada

While Coates is not aware of any evidence linking the Canadian cases to potentially hostile actors like Russia, he and others say Canada needs to be better prepared to deal with the potential threat even if adversaries are not currently showing intent. Drones are the ideal tools for sabotage operations because they can allow perpetrators to operate remotely and make attribution significantly more difficult, Toronto-based Ukrainian defence analyst Olena Kryzhanivska told CTVNews.ca.

I believe that the risk of hostile actors using drones to cause damage or gather intelligence in Canada is significant. Kryzhanivska is the author of Ukraine's Arms Monitor, where she writes extensively about drone warfare and technology, which is evolving rapidly and redefining the battlefield in Russia's war against Ukraine. These threats are not limited to military facilities, Kryzhanivska added. They could affect Canada's broader security and defence infrastructure, as well as civilian sectors.

Experts say creating and deploying an effective counter-drone system is easier said than done. It is not that somebody has not done their job and gone out and bought what is required, former RCMP officer and counter-drone specialist Brian Fentiman told CTVNews.ca. It is this is a very complex problem and that there is no easy solution. Fentiman said there is no silver-bullet solution.

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, Canada's Department of National Defence declined to comment on any of the cases mentioned in this article or any of its counter-drone measures. We can't comment further for operational and security reasons, a National Defence spokesperson said via email. DND/CAF does not comment on current or planned security measures, operational capabilities, threat assessments, vulnerabilities, incidents, specific locations, or deployment plans.

CFB Trenton houses essential transport aircraft like the CC-177 Globemaster III and the CC-150 Polaris, while CFB Cold Lake is home to a significant part of Canada's CF-18 fighter jet fleet. The RCAF reports show that in all seven cases there were no attempts to intercept the drones and their operators were never identified. The drone incursions have raised concerns about the security of Canada's military assets and the ability to detect and respond to unauthorized drone activity.