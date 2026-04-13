The Testaments Stars Embrace Toronto While Filming Disney+ Series

Stars of "The Testaments", the new Disney+ series based on Margaret Atwood's novel, immersed themselves in Toronto while filming. The cast shares their experiences filming in Toronto, including their favorite spots and their connection to the local culture. The series continues the story of "The Handmaid's Tale", exploring themes of female empowerment and the struggle against oppression.

The cast of " The Testaments " immersed themselves in Toronto last summer while filming the new Disney Plus series, which is based on Margaret Atwood ’s book. Chase Infiniti, a Chicago native, spent nearly six months in the city, joined by co-stars Ann Dowd and Lucy Halliday. They enjoyed outings like bowling and "Superman" screenings, and frequented places like the Swan restaurant and Blue Jays games.

Halliday mentioned the helpfulness of the local crew, and how she adopted a Canadian accent through osmosis. The series' local crew members assisted them with understanding the nuances of the local dialect, which further enhanced their immersion. Dowd, who had previously filmed "The Handmaid’s Tale" in Toronto, appreciates the city, even frequenting Winners and Value Village for a bit of retail therapy. The actors also shared their experiences with the original series, and discussed the pressures of continuing a beloved story. The actors reflected on their time in Toronto, discussing the city's impact on their experience, and offering insights into the themes explored in the show. The actors' experiences mirror the show's themes of adapting to a new environment and finding one's voice. "The Testaments" delves into a fictional totalitarian Republic of Gilead, where strict rules govern society. The story picks up a few years after "The Handmaid’s Tale". Infiniti plays Agnes, whose character is asked to mentor Halliday's character, Daisy. Halliday plays a "Pearl Girl," recruited from Toronto to study at Aunt Lydia's Academy, a recent convert. The series explores themes of female empowerment and the struggle against oppression, particularly for young women. Halliday speaks about the guidance she received from Elisabeth Moss, who played a key role in the original show. Moss reassured them of their ability to carry on the beloved narrative and gave them the confidence they needed. Infiniti speaks of the importance of not losing your own voice, especially when authorities attempt to silence it. Infiniti mentions her role in "One Battle After Another", and the awards season that followed. The story and themes of "The Testaments” draw heavily from historical events, highlighting the timeless relevance of Atwood's work. The actors recognize the weight and responsibility of bringing such complex stories to life. The first three episodes of "The Testaments" are streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing weekly. The series features June Osborne's (Elisabeth Moss) return, recruiting Daisy to spy for the Mayday resistance. Infiniti states she is on cloud nine after receiving several nominations. Infiniti's character Agnes is one of the "Plum Girls," women who hope to be married to Gilead commanders. Halliday had the privilege of meeting Margaret Atwood on set, admitting she wasn't able to play it cool. Infiniti mentioned the book author's support. The series emphasizes the importance of preserving one's voice in the face of adversity. This theme is particularly important for the young girls in the story. Atwood's writing draws from history to highlight the cyclical nature of societal struggles. The series' exploration of Gilead shows parallels to contemporary social and political issues. The creators and actors of "The Testaments" strive to present a thought-provoking and relevant story, and connect the show's narrative to contemporary issues.





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