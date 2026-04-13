"The Testaments" Stars Embrace Toronto During Filming, Share Experiences and Insights

Stars of the new Disney Plus series "The Testaments" discuss their experiences filming in Toronto, including their favorite local spots, interaction with the crew, and the impact of the city on their performance. The series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel, explores themes of voice, identity, and the struggle against oppression.

The cast of " The Testaments ," the new Disney Plus series based on Margaret Atwood 's novel, spent a significant amount of time in Toronto while filming last summer. Chase Infiniti , a Chicago native, along with co-stars Ann Dowd and Lucy Halliday , embraced the city, frequenting local spots and immersing themselves in the Canadian culture. The actors shared their experiences during an interview, highlighting the city's charm and the camaraderie fostered during the production.

Infiniti, who gained recognition for her role in the Oscar-winning film "One Battle After Another", reflected on her burgeoning career and the joy of being part of a project that has garnered so much attention. Halliday, who plays a crucial role in the series, spoke about the impact of the Toronto crew on her performance, her experience in the city and also of the advice she received from the show's star Elisabeth Moss. Dowd, a veteran of the franchise, who also starred in "The Handmaid's Tale", expressed her fondness for Toronto, even admitting her appreciation for retailers like Winners and Value Village. Halliday and Infiniti spoke fondly about the Toronto based crew and how much they helped them, and even helping Halliday with her Canadian accent. The cast's interaction with the city wasn't limited to the set; they were seen at Blue Jays games, parks, and local restaurants, indicating their genuine integration into the Toronto lifestyle. The first three episodes of "The Testaments" are already available on Disney Plus and in the first episode Elisabeth Moss' June Osborne recruits Daisy, played by Halliday, to spy for the Mayday resistance group. Moss's presence and guidance were instrumental, as Halliday mentioned, providing reassurance and validation as they stepped into a world already beloved by many. Moss's success with "The Handmaid's Tale" set a high bar, making the new series’ cast realize the weight of expectations. Infiniti's character, Agnes, narrates the series as one of the "Plum Girls," while Halliday portrays a "Pearl Girl." The series delves into themes of voice, identity, and the struggle against oppression, particularly relevant in the fictional totalitarian Republic of Gilead. Infiniti emphasized the importance of maintaining one's voice, especially when facing suppression. Halliday shared her experience of being immersed in the local accent. The series' exploration of women in a restrictive society and its roots in historical realities resonated with the cast. They also highlighted the support they received from Atwood. The cast's excitement and anticipation for the series were palpable, and their anecdotes about filming in Toronto offered a glimpse into the collaborative and culturally rich environment that shaped "The Testaments.





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