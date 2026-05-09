The Staircase Challenge: A Vertical Journey Through Quebec City's History

Explore the annual Défi des Escaliers, a unique athletic event that takes participants through the historic staircases connecting the Lower and Upper Towns of Quebec City, blending physical endurance with a deep dive into the city's heritage.

Quebec City is often romanticized for its cobblestone streets, its undeniable European cachet, and its terraced restaurants that overlook the river, yet one of its most defining geographic features is the dramatic elevation change between its Lower Town and Upper Town.

The city is situated on a prominent cliff, and these two distinct sections are connected by an intricate network of staircases that serve as both functional paths and historical monuments. To celebrate this unique landscape, the city hosts the annual Défi des Escaliers, or the Staircase Challenge, typically held around June 20. This strenuous event invites both locals and tourists to embark on a physical odyssey, climbing more than 30 different staircases in a single afternoon.

For the approximately 2,600 runners who participate in staggered starts, the race is more than just a test of cardiovascular endurance; it is a rhythmic ascent through the very layers of the city's history. The route varies slightly each year, ensuring that participants rediscover the urban fabric of the capital while navigating paths that serve as vital arteries between the riverside districts and the plateau above, often passing through wrought iron arches that mark the entrances to these stone passages.

The history of Quebec City, spanning over 418 years since its founding by Samuel de Champlain in 1608, is etched into these stone steps. The original fort was established in the Lower Town near the river, but within Champlain's lifetime, the settlement expanded upward to secure a more defensible position. Among the most storied paths are the Breakneck Stairs, the oldest in the city, which date back to the era of Champlain himself.

These stairs are not only historical milestones but also cinematic ones, having appeared in a 1953 Alfred Hitchcock film where the director made one of his trademark cameo appearances at the top of the climb. Other notable landmarks include the Du Bois-de-Coulonge Staircase, featuring 294 steps that lead to a hidden park and the historic residence of the Lieutenant-Governor.

There is also the Escalier de la Pente-Douce, named after a novel by author Roger Lemelin, which serves as a poignant metaphor for the social divide between the working-class residents of the lower echelons and the administrative power centered in the Upper Town. The journey often leads runners toward the famous Citadelle of Quebec, the fort built to protect British North America, eventually concluding on the expansive and historic Plains of Abraham.

For participants like Caroline Longchamp and Julien Yamba, the Staircase Challenge offers a sense of liberation and discovery. Longchamp, an ambassador for the event, notes that while children are typically forbidden from running on the stairs, the challenge allows adults to reclaim that childhood spontaneity and have a go at it.

Yamba, a resident of ten years originally from France, views the run as a way to engage with symbolic and historic sites that might otherwise be overlooked during a normal workday. One of the most impressive segments is a 398-step climb that remains nearly invisible to motorists on the busy four-lane road that follows the St. Lawrence River.

This particular staircase was built in the early 20th century to facilitate the daily commute of laborers who lived in the Lower Town and needed a direct route to their places of work. As runners pause on platforms to catch their breath and admire the sweeping views of the town of Lévis across the water, they are reminded that these steps are not just architectural features, but living legacies of the people who shaped the city.

By scampering up and down these steps, the participants gain unique glimpses into a past where the physical climb represented a transition between different worlds within a single city





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