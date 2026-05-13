The Stafford Block: A Journey Through Memories

This article delves into the heart and soul of the Stafford Block, a landmark in Durham and Larch, by sharing the memories of those who have lived and worked within its walls. It explores the magic of department stores, the thrill of first things wanted, and the role of elevators in the store's history.

When last we visited the Stafford Block at Durham and Larch, we traced its journey from the Twin Stores of 1916 through Canadian Department Stores , the Eaton’s era, the Liberty years, and beyond.

We followed changing names, shifting fortunes, and the civic ambition that raised such a landmark in a rough mining town of mud and smoke. But as many readers reminded us afterward through their memories, buildings are never remembered for their ledgers or leases alone. They are remembered for the lives lived inside of them: a first paycheque, a new winter coat, the smell of new skates, the hiss of a cash tube, or the glow of Christmas windows after dark.

And so this follow-up belongs not to archives, but to memories. This is the story of the Stafford Block as told by those who walked its floors, rode its elevator, worked its counters, or simply passed through its doors on ordinary afternoons that became precious in retrospect





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stafford Block Durham And Larch Twin Stores Canadian Department Stores Eaton’S Liberty Years Memories Department Stores Elevators First Things Wanted Lives Lived Inside Of Buildings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Journey coming to Edmonton during expanded tourRock band Journey is set to perform in Edmonton after expanding its Final Frontier Tour.

Read more »

Police cruisers block road in Scarborough after undisclosed incidentTelevision news footage captures the scene of police cruisers parked outside a home in Scarborough following an undisclosed incident on May 12, 2026.

Read more »

Hansen, Artemis II crew to meet with Carney during event-filled day in OttawaOTTAWA — The astronauts who captured the world's imagination during a journey to the far side of the moon last month will bring their space lore to Ottawa today.

Read more »

Hansen, Artemis II crew talk about future space missions in OttawaOTTAWA — The astronauts who captured the world's imagination with their journey to the far side of the moon last month visited Ottawa to talk about the future of space travel Wednesday.

Read more »