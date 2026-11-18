Victoria's The Soup Kitchen seeks $45,000 through its Stock the Pot campaign to offset rising meal costs. The campaign supports 125 daily volunteers serving nutritious breakfast to the community through Dec. 26.

The Soup Kitchen in Victoria has launched its annual "Stock the Pot" holiday fundraiser, aiming to raise $45,000 by Dec. 26 to support its operations amidst rising grocery costs. The organization serves between 125 and 150 people daily, providing nutritious breakfasts to a vulnerable population that relies on these meals for sustenance. Board chair Teri Hustins emphasized that the fundraising drive is critical as the cost to provide each meal increases from $7 to $9 due to higher food prices and a commitment to more substantial offerings.

Increasing Cost Per Meal and Menu Expansion

The cost to provide each meal at The Soup Kitchen has risen from $7 to $9, a direct result of higher grocery bills and the organization's deliberate effort to improve nutritional quality. Board chair Teri Hustins explained that the price increase reflects their dedication to offering good, nutritious, and healthy food rather than just filling empty stomachs. She noted that for many guests, the breakfast provided is the only meal they will consume throughout the entire day.

Also read Your Friends Will Go To Battle Over These Under-$30 White Elephant Gifts

The current daily menu includes two bowls of soup, a protein-rich sandwich, a boiled egg, and a piece of fruit, with additional items offered throughout the week. Last year's successful fundraising response allowed the kitchen to expand its menu further, adding bagels with cream cheese, cheesy bread, and yogurt with berries. These additions were made possible by the generosity of the Victoria community in response to previous calls for support.

Donation Tiers and Community Challenges

This year's campaign encourages donors to contribute at various price points, allowing them to see the tangible impact of their gifts on the operation. A $25 donation covers the cost of a bag of carrots, while $50 helps purchase lentils for the soups. Larger contributions include $100 for protein to fortify the soup, $250 to sponsor a full day of soup service, and $6,000 to cover two days of comprehensive service.

Advertisement

Teri Hustins, who is also a local business owner, acknowledged that asking for donations is difficult during a period of economic strain for many households. She observed that life has become significantly more expensive, and many residents do not have extra money to spare. Despite these challenges, the organization remains mindful of the financial realities facing both their donors and the community members they serve.

44 Years of Uninterrupted Service

The Soup Kitchen recently celebrated its 44th anniversary, having first opened its doors on Nov. 12, 1982. Founders Murray Clark and Edna Clark, local business owners, established the organization after witnessing two men searching for food in a restaurant dumpster. What began with just six bowls of soup has evolved into a major operation that consistently serves the downtown community with dignity and respect.

The facility operates out of the professional kitchen located in the basement of St. Andrew's Cathedral. The daily routine begins early, with a cook arriving at 5 a.m. to start preparations. Guests can arrive at 7:30 a.m. for coffee and a pastry before the main breakfast service begins at 8 a.m. This consistent schedule has been maintained for over four decades, demonstrating the resilience and dedication of the organization.

Volunteer Network and Holiday Operations

Approximately 125 volunteers now support the daily operations, performing tasks ranging from preparing vegetables and collecting donated eggs to sorting bread and serving meals. Teri Hustins described the team as a well-oiled machine, with each volunteer committing to a weekly shift. Their mission is to feed the community with compassion, ensuring that guests receive warmth and a sense of connection.

Advertisement

The organization prides itself on having never missed a day of service in its 44-year history, even during major disruptions. During renovations, the kitchen successfully relocated to prepare meals elsewhere, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, it transitioned to a takeout model without interruption. This commitment extends to Christmas Day, when volunteers respond to calls for service to ensure the kitchen remains open.

The Stock the Pot campaign runs until Dec. 26, providing a final opportunity for community members to contribute before the end of the year. Donations can be made directly through The Soup Kitchen's website to help sustain this vital resource for Victoria residents in need.