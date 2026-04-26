The Sheepdogs to Conclude Tour with Special Homecoming Show in Sault Ste. Marie

The Sheepdogs are finishing their Out All Night Tour in Sault Ste. Marie, a city with personal significance for bassist Ryan Gullen, whose family resides in the area. The band will perform at The Machine Shop this Tuesday, showcasing music from their new album, Keep Out Of The Storm, and their classic hits.

The Sheepdogs , a band known for their successful cross-country tours and platinum albums, are set to make a special homecoming stop in Sault Ste. Marie this Tuesday at The Machine Shop, marking the final show of their Out All Night Tour .

For bassist Ryan Gullen, this performance holds a particularly significant meaning, as much of his extended family resides in the Sault area, making each return a personal connection to his roots. Gullen reminisced about the band’s early days, recalling performances to small crowds where he would stay with his cousins, often playing at a local venue called Loplops. These early experiences fostered a strong bond with the city, and the band has consistently returned to Sault Ste.

Marie for nearly two decades, always met with enthusiastic support. The upcoming concert isn’t just a culmination of the tour; it’s a celebration of a long-standing relationship with a community that has consistently shown them kindness. Gullen emphasized their commitment to delivering a high-energy performance, promising to leave everything on the stage as a thank you to their Sault Ste. Marie fans.

The band’s return coincides with the release of their latest album, Keep Out Of The Storm, a straight rock record released earlier this year. This album represents a new chapter for The Sheepdogs, being the first created after the departure of founding drummer Sam Corbett. Gullen described the recording process as an interesting challenge, focusing on a collection of songs that embodied a more direct and raw rock sound.

The album was crafted over numerous studio sessions last summer, allowing the band to explore their musical direction and solidify their identity. Keep Out Of The Storm showcases the band’s evolution while staying true to the core elements that have defined their sound. The album’s creation was a testament to their resilience and adaptability, demonstrating their ability to navigate change while maintaining their passion for music.

The new material will be featured prominently in Tuesday’s setlist, alongside the band’s beloved hits, offering fans a comprehensive experience of The Sheepdogs’ musical journey. Founded in 2004, The Sheepdogs have maintained a consistent dedication to their craft, driven by a genuine love for music. Gullen explained that their creative process isn’t forced, but rather stems from a desire to create music they enjoy and believe others will appreciate.

This authenticity is reflected in their performances, where they prioritize creating a memorable experience for their audience. Gullen highlighted the power of live music as an escape, a place where people can momentarily forget their worries and immerse themselves in the energy of the performance. The band actively strives to make their concerts more than just musical events; they aim to create an immersive experience that fans will look forward to.

They understand the importance of connection and strive to build a rapport with their audience, fostering a sense of community and shared enjoyment. The band’s commitment to delivering a captivating show, combined with their heartfelt connection to Sault Ste. Marie, promises an unforgettable night for fans at The Machine Shop





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The Sheepdogs Sault Ste. Marie Out All Night Tour Keep Out Of The Storm Live Music

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