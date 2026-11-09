Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 ceremony set for Saturday at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles

Billy Idol, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, Sade, Queen Latifah, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order and Luther Vandross will be inducted Saturday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. An edited version airs on ABC and Disney+ in December.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will induct Billy Idol, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, Sade, Queen Latifah, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order and the late Luther Vandross on Saturday.

The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles for the second straight year. The induction list has been established since the announcement six months ago. A published report dated November 09, 2026 at 3:21 p.m. EST confirmed the inductees. Very little else has been revealed about who will show up, who will perform, who will induct them and who will give musical tributes.

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After two years of streaming the show live, the Rock Hall is returning to its previous model. The public will not see the ceremony until an edited version airs on ABC and Disney+ in December. The ceremony moves between Cleveland, New York and Los Angeles. The list of 2026 honorees also includes MC Lyte, Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti and Gram Parsons.

It also includes music producers Rick Rubin, Linda Creed, Arif Mardin and Jimmy Miller, along with variety show host Ed Sullivan. Eight of this year s inductees came in through the main entrance, the performer category. A nominating committee put them up for a vote from more than 1,200 people including music industry figures and historians. Artists become eligible 25 years after their first music release.

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Phil Collins is a 75-year-old English singer, songwriter and drummer. He is already in the hall as a member of Genesis and now gets in again for a solo career that brought some of the biggest hits of the 1980s. The eight-time Grammy winner got in with his first solo nomination and had been eligible since 2006. Collins will not perform.

Phil Collins Health And Performance Status

He has said the health problems that have kept him off the stage since 2022 will keep him from performing Saturday. It is not clear whether he will appear to accept the honor. His key songs include In the Air Tonight, Against All Odds, One More Night and You ll Be in My Heart. Billy Idol is a 70-year-old punk-coded English rock singer.

He had also been eligible for the hall since 2006, and voters put him in after his second nomination. Idol toured the US in summer and had a residency in Las Vegas. Idol plans to play and says he is going to bring it when he does. His key songs include Dancing With Myself, White Wedding, Rebel Yell and Eyes Without a Face.

Wu-Tang Clan got into the hall with their first nomination and had been eligible since 2017. The epic hip-hop coalition from Staten Island includes RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and previously the late Ol Dirty Bastard. They have been hip-hop innovators since their 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang. They toured together last year on what was billed as a farewell tour, so a performance is possible.

Wu Tang Clan Osis Induction Details

Key songs include C.R. E.A. M., Protect Ya Neck, Wu-Tang Clan Ain t Nuthing Ta F Wit and Gravel Pit. Oasis, the famously feuding brothers of Brit pop, Noel and Liam Gallagher, enter the hall with their second nomination.

They have been eligible since 2019. At 54, Liam Gallagher is the youngest inductee of the class of 2026. A performance is possible. The moment seems well-timed for the Gallaghers, who are getting along at least well enough to take the stage together.

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Last year, Oasis toured for the first time in 16 years, and recently announced that they will do it again next year. Key songs include Wonderwall, Live Forever, Don t Look Back in Anger and Champagne Supernova. Joy Division and New Order will get a rare joint nomination. Joy Division was a dark and seminal post-punk band formed in 1976.

When their charismatic lead singer Ian Curtis died in 1980, the remaining members formed New Order, which went in the direction of electronic and dance music. A performance is possible. Bassist and key member of both bands, Peter Hook, has been estranged from his mates for many years. Whether they will bury the hatchet for a moment is one of the night s biggest questions.

Joy Division New Order Iron Maiden Updates

They had been eligible since 2003 and got in with their third nomination. Key songs include Love Will Tear Us Apart, Disorder, Blue Monday and Bizarre Love Triangle. Iron Maiden led the new wave of British heavy metal starting in the late 1970s and got an induction that many thought was long overdue. They will not perform.

Iron Maiden are together and thriving, but they are on tour in Australia and will not appear to accept or to play. Voters installed them on their third nomination, and they had been eligible since 2005. Key songs include The Trooper, Fear of the Dark, Run to the Hills and Aces High. The love songs of Luther Vandross, delivered with a voice of velvet, made him one of the definitive R&B singers of his era.

The solo career of the New Jersey-born Vandross began in the early 1980s. He went on to win eight Grammys and have 11 consecutive platinum albums. Vandross was also a songwriter, producer and one of pop music s great collaborators with artists including Rock Hall members David Bowie and Aretha Franklin. Vandross was 54 when he died in 2005.

Luther Vandross Sade Adu Career Legacy

He had been eligible since the year after his death, but did not get a nomination until this year, and was voted in on the first ballot. Key songs include Never Too Much, Dance With My Father, I d Rather and Here and Now. Sade is a head-scratching fact that even big fans may not know. Sade is the name of the band.

It is also the first name of its Nigeria-born, England-raised lead singer Sade Adu, making many think she is a solo act. She will be inducted along with the members of her band.