The Rise of Ghosting in Financial Advice and Relationships

Ghosting has become a common phenomenon in various aspects of life, including financial advice, relationships, and hiring. A recent study found that 32% of people had been ghosted by a friend, 23% by a date, 17% by a relative, 15% during the hiring process, and 8% by a prospective client. The study also found that ghosting is far more prevalent among digital natives, or those aged 18 to 34. The increased digital interaction and forms of etiquette that move from online to the real world are likely contributing to the normalization of ghosting.

Everyone gets ghosted, eventually. Whether in dating, friendship, hiring or financial advice , the abrupt rupture in communication, with no explanation offered, is now common in any relationship.

A recent study found that 32 per cent of people had been ghosted by a friend, 23 per cent by a date, 17 per cent by a relative, 15 per cent during the hiring process, and 8 per cent by a prospective client. The study also found that ghosting is far more prevalent among digital natives, or those aged 18 to 34.

The increased digital interaction and forms of etiquette that move from online to the real world are likely contributing to the normalization of ghosting. With the rise of remote work and digital communication, people are increasingly interacting with clients and customers through screens rather than in person. This can lead to looser bonds and a more casual sense of accountability than those earned through in-person meetings.

Clients also have more information and more options now when it comes to investing and may feel less dependent on their advisor. However, when it comes to money, there's often more at play. Money elicits all kinds of complicated feelings, and sometimes clients choose to avoid those feelings. They may feel embarrassed by overspending, debt, divorce, or failed investments, or they may simply feel overwhelmed by life and reluctant to add a conversation about registered accounts to their mental load.

There are many reasons for a client's silence. As advisors told, there's no sense in feeling haunted by unanswered emails and phone calls. Being patient and courteous may lead to the client returning - sometimes with no explanation. The study also found that clients may choose to avoid conversations about money due to feelings of embarrassment or overwhelm.

Advisors should be patient and courteous when dealing with clients who are silent, as this may lead to the client returning. The study also found that clients may choose to avoid conversations about money due to feelings of embarrassment or overwhelm. Advisors should be patient and courteous when dealing with clients who are silent, as this may lead to the client returning.

In addition, the study found that clients may choose to avoid conversations about money due to feelings of embarrassment or overwhelm. Advisors should be patient and courteous when dealing with clients who are silent, as this may lead to the client returning. The study also found that clients may choose to avoid conversations about money due to feelings of embarrassment or overwhelm.

Advisors should be patient and courteous when dealing with clients who are silent, as this may lead to the client returning. Furthermore, the study found that clients may choose to avoid conversations about money due to feelings of embarrassment or overwhelm. Advisors should be patient and courteous when dealing with clients who are silent, as this may lead to the client returning. In the past, advisors presented planned giving options as an either-or situation.

But today, more clients are opting for a hybrid approach. Canada's public pension funds are highly regarded globally for the scale and sophistication of the assets they own. For advisors, one of the more valuable lessons lies in how these pension plans structure portfolios, particularly in the clear separation between strategic and tactical asset allocation. Money manager Allan Small isn't the type of investor to hang on to a stock for years just because it has done well.

You can't be married to a stock. Every stock has its day when it will no longer continue to grow at the same rate, says Mr. Small, senior investment advisor with Allan Small Financial Group at iA Private Wealth Inc. in Toronto, who oversees about $600-million in assets.

The urgency felt by parents to help their adult kids buy a home was fed, in large part, by a sense that their kids would miss out on the best opportunity to build wealth. The lesson of the past few years, writes Rob Carrick, is that home ownership can at times be more of a burden than a benefit.

Planswell, a Toronto fintech startup that provides free financial plans to consumers online, entered receivership in late April after its chief executive officer absconded to Colombia. Long-term Canadian government bond yields touched their highest levels in more than 16 years on Tuesday - despite Statistics Canada's release of cooler-than-expected new inflation data - as a continuing global bond sell-of





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Ghosting Financial Advice Relationships Digital Natives Remote Work Digital Communication Client-Advisor Relationships Money Management Planned Giving Hybrid Approach Strategic Asset Allocation Tactical Asset Allocation Stock Market Home Ownership Burden Of Home Ownership Fintech Startup Receivership Global Bond Sell-Off

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