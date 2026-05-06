The Return of the Matriarch: Big Mama Leads Humpback Whales Back to the Salish Sea

The iconic humpback whale Big Mama has returned to British Columbia after a 3,000-mile journey from Hawaii, marking a milestone in the recovery of the species in the region.

The majestic and legendary humpback whale known affectionately as Big Mama has once again graced the waters of the Salish Sea , making a triumphant return that has sparked celebration among marine biologists and whale watching enthusiasts alike.

After embarking on an arduous journey of approximately 3,000 miles from the warm shores of Hawaii, where she spends the winter months breeding and giving birth, Big Mama was spotted near British Columbia's Moresby Island. This sighting was made possible by the diligent efforts of Maya's Legacy, a member company of the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA), on Monday, May 4.

The return of this iconic whale is not merely a routine seasonal event but a symbolic victory for marine conservation in the Pacific Northwest. Erin Gless, the executive director of the PWWA, emphasized the significance of this arrival, noting that Big Mama is essentially the whale who started it all. Her presence serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the enduring strength of nature.

To fully appreciate the importance of Big Mama's return, one must look back at the devastating history of humpback whales in the region. During the height of the commercial whaling industry, these gentle giants were hunted to the brink of extinction, and by the early 1900s, they had virtually disappeared from the Salish Sea. Even after the international community stepped in to end commercial whaling in 1966, the recovery process was agonizingly slow.

For several decades, sightings remained rare and sporadic, leading some to wonder if the humpbacks would ever truly reclaim their ancestral waters. The tide began to turn in 1997 when Mark Malleson, a captain with Prince of Whales, captured the first photographs of Big Mama near Victoria. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of a resurgence.

Big Mama did not just return; she stayed and encouraged others to do the same, effectively paving the way for the recovery of the entire local population. Beyond her role as a pioneer, Big Mama has proven to be a prolific mother, ensuring the continuation of her lineage and the growth of the species.

Since her first known calf, named Divot, was photographed in 2003, Big Mama has given birth to a total of eight calves, with her most recent offspring arriving in 2025. This reproductive success has had a ripple effect, as some of her calves have grown into adulthood and produced their own calves, creating a growing family tree of grandcalves within the Salish Sea.

This matriarchal influence is crucial, as humpback whales often pass down knowledge about migration routes and feeding grounds to their offspring. By consistently returning to these waters, Big Mama has established a legacy of survival and prosperity that benefits the entire ecosystem. The life of a humpback whale is defined by an extraordinary migratory cycle that spans thousands of miles across the ocean.

During the spring, summer, and fall, these whales congregate in the cooler, nutrient-rich waters of the North Pacific, where they feast on vast quantities of small fish and crustaceans to build up the blubber necessary for survival. As autumn fades, they begin their trek south to warmer climates such as Hawaii, Mexico, and Central America.

These tropical waters serve as sanctuaries for breeding and calving, providing a safe, warm environment for newborn whales who lack the thick blubber layer needed to survive in the frigid northern seas. Big Mama's return is the herald of a larger movement, as many other humpbacks are currently cruising up the coast, following in her wake to reclaim their feeding grounds in British Columbia.

As the Salish Sea becomes more crowded with returning whales, the Pacific Whale Watch Association is urging the public and the maritime community to exercise extreme caution and respect. The PWWA has issued a stern reminder to all boaters to maintain a vigilant watch to avoid collisions and to respect the animals' space. The official guidelines mandate a minimum distance of 100 metres from any humpback whale.

However, this distance must be increased to 200 metres if the whale is observed to be resting or if she is accompanied by a calf. Such precautions are vital to prevent stress and harassment of the animals, particularly for mothers and their vulnerable newborns. By adhering to these safety protocols, humans can coexist peacefully with these magnificent creatures, ensuring that the legacy of Big Mama and her descendants continues to thrive for generations to come





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Humpback Whales Salish Sea Marine Conservation Whale Migration Pacific Whale Watch Association

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