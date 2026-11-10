The Rankin Family to reunite for 23-date cross-country tour with four Maritime stops

Cape Breton siblings Jimmy, Heather and Cookie Rankin will tour Canada in spring 2027, their first tour together in nearly 15 years, ending with four Maritime shows.

Cape Breton's The Rankin Family will reunite for a 23-date cross-Canada tour next spring, their first tour together in nearly 15 years. Jimmy, Heather and Cookie Rankin will launch the Together Again Tour on March 4, 2027, in Invermere, B.C.

The tour will travel across the country before wrapping up with four stops at home in the Maritimes. The final shows are March 30 at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, N.B. , March 31 at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown, April 1 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax and April 3 at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S. Several British Columbia dates come first.

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Rankin Family Tour Dates In Western Canada

The group plays March 6 at The Chan Centre in Vancouver, March 7 at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey, March 8 at The Royal Theatre in Victoria and March 10 at the CN Centre in Prince George. Alberta and Saskatchewan shows follow. The Rankin Family performs March 11 at the Memorial Centre in Red Deer, Alta.

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, March 12 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, March 13 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary and March 14 at Casino Regina in Regina. The tour then moves through Manitoba and Ontario. Dates include March 15 at the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg, March 17 at the Community Auditorium, March 19 at the Algonquin Theatre in Huntsville, Ont. , and March 20 at Centennial Hall in London, Ont.

More Ontario stops are set for March 22 at the Empire Theatre in Belleville, March 23 at Centre in the Square in Kitchener, March 24 at the NAC's Southam Hall in Ottawa, March 25 at the Grand Theatre in Kingston and March 27 at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls. The group then plays March 29 at Beanfield Theatre in Montreal. Each performance will feature two 45-minute sets featuring beloved favourites and musical storytelling.

Siblings Celebrate Family Connection On Stage

The siblings said the family connection makes the reunion especially meaningful. There is something incredibly special about making music together as a family, and we're so excited to share that feeling with audiences across Canada once again, the siblings said in a statement.

It's been nearly 15 years since we last toured together, and the thought of being back on the road, singing these songs and reconnecting with the people who have been part of our journey means so much to us. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also purchase an exclusive VIP upgrade through the band's official website.