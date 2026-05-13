The PWHL Expands to Hamilton and Las Vegas for the Upcoming Season

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will include expansion teams in Hamilton and Las Vegas, which are the latest additions planned for next season. Both cities will benefit from the league's rapid growth and bring the PWHL to 11 teams.

The PWHL (Professional Women's Hockey League) will add expansion teams in Hamilton and Las Vegas , ahead of next season, marking another significant step in the league's rapid expansion.

The decision was announced on Wednesday, and both cities will be home to PWHL teams for the first time. Hamilton, known for its significant contribution to girls' and women's hockey, will get its own team, while Las Vegas, the new addition, looks forward to growing the sport in that region. With additional teams, the league plans to reach 12 teams, aiming for a substantial U.S. broadcast rights deal and more corporate partnerships.

Hamilton's large hockey participation rate, successful experience with the Takeover Tour game, and potential for nearby Ontario communities were the main factors considered for the team's location. Meanwhile, Las Vegas' eagerness to welcome a PWHL team, with its booming sports culture and a successful female sports club, was the deciding factor for the league





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Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Hamilton Las Vegas Expansion Teams Growth

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