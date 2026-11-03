Elections analyst David Wasserman predicts Democrats will win both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections as voters punish Republicans over the rising cost of living.

Democrats are expected to sweep both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections, according to elections analyst David Wasserman of The Cook Political Report. He told CTV's Your Morning that the rising cost of living has voters angry at Republicans.

This is an affordability election, and voters who hired Republicans to usher in an economic golden age are feeling let down, Wasserman said. Americans go to the polls on Tuesday for midterm elections that include contests for all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate. Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers of Congress. Wasserman expects Democrats to win a clear majority in the House.

Also read Midterm Elections 2026: Trump Faces Democratic Wave Amid Economic Anger

Democrats Target Senate Majority

The Senate battle will be tighter, hinging on whether Democrats can flip historically red states like Alaska, Iowa, Ohio, Texas and Kansas. Democrats have multiple paths to the Senate majority, Wasserman said from Philadelphia. Right now they are at 47 Senate seats and they need to get to 51. They are almost guaranteed to pick up North Carolina, where Republicans have stopped spending, and three more toss-up races would put them in the majority.

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The expectation here is that Democrats are going to have an extraordinarily great night and sweep both chambers of Congress, Wasserman said. Wasserman says President Trump and the Republicans have been hemorrhaging support among key groups like independents, blue-collar workers and Hispanic voters. The president's coalition has disintegrated, he said.

Republican candidates are having to walk a tightrope between trying to motivate Trump's hardcore MAGA supporters to the polls, but also appealing to enough independents who disapprove of the job the president is doing, in order to get to 50 per cent. That is extraordinarily difficult to do. If Republicans are handed a defeat in the midterms, Wasserman also expects courts to sideline any attempt by Trump to question the validity of the election results.

Trump Faces Legal Hurdles

The president has been casting doubt on the election system for many years since 2020, so this is not new, Wasserman said. There are possibilities after the election of how he could try and interfere and pressure Republicans to block certification or send federal agents to monitor vote counts.

However, the courts here have routinely rejected President Trump's challenges to elections. Beyond the election analysis, the new source text also includes a list of other news headlines. These include two people charged in the death of a B.C. child reported missing last year, and a council set to debate a temporary pause on data centre development. Ottawa police must write tickets to slow people down following the removal of photo radar cameras, according to the chief.

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Nearly one in three Ontarians report skipping or reducing meals due to the cost of groceries, a Salvation Army report says. A passenger was killed after a loose tire crashed into a vehicle on Hwy. 15 in Brossard. Straight pins were found in Halloween candy, Winnipeg police say. The Silton fire department has resumed full operations following a shutdown.

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Canada is eyeing further trade ties within the Commonwealth at a leaders' summit in the Caribbean. New immigration levels will be revealed in the Carney government's federal budget on Thursday. North Korea denies involvement in the Binance hack and criticizes the FBI probe as a trite provocation. Leonard Cohen lives on as his son and grandson mark 10 years since the singer's death.

Spanish police are investigating after a soccer player died following an on-field collision. Back in the skip position, Bottcher has settled in nicely with a new-look foursome. Mogging is Collins' word of the year, but what does it mean? Canada is presenting itself as a climate leader at COP31, despite policy rollbacks. Fridge hacks in Europe raise questions for Canadian grocers.