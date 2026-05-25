The Power of Plant-Based Foods in Reducing Inflammation

A well-planned diet can help prevent chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and macular degeneration by focusing on whole, plant-based foods that reduce inflammation. The key is to emphasize a variety of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds that are rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and fibre.

The anti-inflammatory diet focuses on a variety of whole, largely plant-based foods that provide vitamins, minerals, fibre, healthy fats, antioxidants and phytochemicals to help prevent or reduce inflammation.

On the other hand, it limits refined grains, added sugars, red and processed meats and unhealthy fats which can tie in to higher levels of inflammation. An anti-inflammatory diet can also include small fruits, leafy greens, fermented dairy products, oily fish and pulses that are rich in fibre, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. These long-lived compounds can provide fuel for gut microbes and help support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which play a central role in regulating inflammation





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Plant-Based Diet Inflammation Omega-3 Fatty Acids Fibre Antioxidants Leafy Greens Berries Kefir Salmon Pulses Herbs And Spices Gut Health

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