Polar vortex weakens early in unprecedented event, scientists say consequences uncertain

Scientists observe an unprecedented early disruption of the polar vortex this November, with uncertain consequences for Northern Hemisphere winter weather. The event has never occurred before the end of November in records dating back to the 1950s, according to France's Meteo-France.

Scientists said Friday they are observing a unique early disruption of the polar vortex, bringing uncertain consequences for weather in the Northern Hemisphere this winter.

France's Meteo-France weather agency said models point to a major disruption of the vortex in the upper atmosphere between 10 and 50 km in altitude early this November. The polar vortex is a vast region of cold, low-pressure air that normally circulates high above the Arctic. During an El Nino year, which 2026 is, the vortex generally weakens toward the end of winter, releasing bitterly cold winds across Europe and North America around January to March.

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Early Polar Vortex Weakening

But scientists say they are witnessing a weakening in early November, when temperatures are milder. Grahame Madge, a spokesperson for Britain's Met Office, told AFP that this is very early, and possibly that earliness is triggered by the amplitude of the El Nino event in the Pacific. He said it could result in temperatures being less severe because the air temperatures in places like Siberia or over the Arctic are not as cold yet as they will be by February.

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Madge added: It's exceptional. It's not unique. It's not necessarily worrying. Meteorologists described the event as unique, though they stressed that the consequences remain highly uncertain.

Meteo-France said that in climate reconstructions dating back to the 1950s, such a disruption has never occurred before the end of November, making this an unprecedented event. The French agency told AFP that at this stage, the potential consequences for France remain highly uncertain. They will depend on how the disruption evolves, its positioning, and whether or not it propagates down to the lower layers of the atmosphere.

The early weakening comes as El Nino is described as supercharged this year, raising questions about what winter will look like in Ontario and other parts of the Northern Hemisphere. Some research suggests climate change could be playing a role in disruptions to the polar vortex. Scientists advancing this theory argue that uneven Arctic warming across Europe and Asia can amplify large atmospheric waves, making it more likely for the polar vortex to wobble and spill south over North America.

El Nino And Climate Change

The science, however, remains contested, and researchers caution that natural climate variability also plays a role. Meteorologists said the current disruption is being closely monitored but that it is too soon to predict specific impacts on weather patterns in Europe or North America. The polar vortex normally keeps cold air locked over the Arctic during winter. When it weakens, that cold air can escape southward, sometimes bringing severe winter storms and prolonged cold spells to populated regions.

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But because this disruption is happening earlier than usual, when Arctic air is not yet at its coldest, the consequences may be less severe than a typical late-winter weakening. Madge said the early timing could mean temperatures are less severe, but he also noted that the situation is still developing. The Met Office and Meteo-France are both tracking the event and will update their forecasts as more data becomes available.

Winter Weather Forecasts

Scientists say the event is exceptional but not necessarily worrying on its own. They emphasize that many factors influence winter weather, including natural variability, ocean temperatures, and atmospheric conditions. The early polar vortex disruption is one piece of a complex picture. Researchers continue to study the links between climate change and polar vortex disruptions.

While some theories suggest a connection, the science remains unsettled. For now, meteorologists say the main message is that the early weakening is unprecedented in the historical record, and its effects on winter weather remain uncertain.