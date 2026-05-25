The Permanent People's Tribunal Investigates Canada's Respository for Residential Schools

The Permanent People's Tribunal is a week-long investigation into missing Indigenous children and unmarked burials associated with residential schools. The tribunal is examining evidence of Canada's responsibility for the residential school system and human rights violations. The tribunal is led by Christa Big Canoe, an Anishinaabe lawyer and the lead prosecutor. Canadian government officials and organizations are not taking part in the investigation. Judges will hear from experts and witnesses, including residential school survivors, survivor-led initiatives, and investigative journalism panels. The tribunal aims to acknowledge the work of survivors and Indigenous communities, A full ruling is expected on September 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Follow-up measures will be taken by the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal. Resources are also available for survivors and affected individuals. A full and lasting truth and reconciliation commission is still necessary to aid in Canada's recovery from these atrocities. Canada should be held accountable for the human rights violations committed against Indigenous children and families. The world needs relief for the wrongs done to Indigenous children who were taken from their families. A four-decade-long struggle continues as Indigenous families fight for justice and recognition. Comfort, healing, and honesty are essential for surviving the traumas of residential schools. A lasting recognition of Indigenous rights is essential for healing the wounds of residential schools. _central to these discussions is the acknowledgment of corporate control and conspiracies that sought to dominate Indigenous peoples and erode their identities._

The Permanent People's Tribunal will examine evidence regarding Canada 's responsibility for the residential schools system and the human rights violations associated with it. The visiting panel of seven judges from the Permanent People's Tribunal will hear evidence on behalf of the organization this week at the Daphne Art Centre in Montreal.

Moccasins line the wall behind the visiting international judges from the Permanent People's Tribunal, hearing evidence at the Daphne Art Centre in Montreal. In front of them, two chairs draped with a blanket hold small red wrapped bundles and two small plates of food. The chairs are to recognize those disappeared children that never came home, said Christa Big Canoe, an Anishinaabe lawyer and the lead prosecutor for the tribunal.

On Monday, the tribunal began a week-long investigation into missing Indigenous children and unmarked burials associated with residential schools. Requested by the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal in 2024, the tribunal will hear from expert witnesses and examine evidence regarding Canada's responsibility for the residential school system and the human rights violations associated with it.

The Permanent People's Tribunal is an independent international court of opinion that has investigated human rights abuses globally since 1979, The proceedings Monday began with a sacred fire opening ceremony, followed by a performance by Wolastoqew musician Jeremy Dutcher, Native Women's Shelter of Montreal executive director Na'kuset and the tribunal's secretary general provided opening remarks, followed by the reading of the indictment by Big Canoe. The indictment, which was prepared by the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and Aboriginal Legal Services, calls upon Canada to answer for the policies and practices of the residential school system adopted over time by various administrations, A full ruling is expected Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal also plans to hold a five-day recovery gathering for all involved with the tribunal, A national 24-hour Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available at 1-866-925-4419 for emotional and crisis referral services for survivors and those affected, Mental health counselling and crisis support are also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 o





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