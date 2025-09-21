The Perilous Appeal of Tossing: Why People with ADHD Might Embrace the Delete Button

Explore why individuals with ADHD might be prone to discarding clutter and the potential pitfalls of this seemingly simple solution to disorganization.

Our journalism aims to stimulate thought, enhance understanding, and enrich your day. Supporting us through membership keeps it thriving. Join us today. A DOOM pile, short for Didn’t Organize, Only Moved, might consist of a junk drawer filled with receipts, bills, and other papers you've postponed sorting. It could also be a cardboard box tucked away in a bedroom corner, brimming with desk clutter from a previous job, along with items you've forgotten you possessed.

For many, particularly those facing DOOM piles and feeling overwhelmed, a less-than-ideal solution to this organizational chaos is often considered: tossing everything. This involves discarding everything, while hoping there’s nothing crucial among the discarded items. Catie Osborn, an author and ADHD advocate and educator known online as Catieosaurus and host of the podcast Sorry, I Missed This: The Everything Guide to ADHD and Relationships, admitted to having discarded her own DOOM pile and knows many in the ADHD community who’ve done the same. She acknowledges it's not something she brags about or is proud of, but understands the feeling of being so overwhelmed that discarding everything seems easier. She provided an example of organizing her desk to illustrate this point. \Certain items lack an assigned place in her house, so Osborn puts them into a box, intending to sort through them later. However, as time passes, she runs out of energy and focus. She'll set the bin aside, intending to address it later, but because she struggles with task prioritization, management, and working memory, she tends to forget the box until the box has been forgotten. Often, when she does see the box, she's in the middle of another task, so it sits for longer. Eventually, days or even weeks later, she'll finally go through the box, only to experience choice paralysis, wondering what to keep and what if she needs it later. That's how DOOM boxes accumulate, until she decides to sell the items online or, more often than not, toss them, typically by dropping them off at a local donation center. Psychologist Madison Perry observed that people with ADHD often have too many mental tabs open simultaneously, which leads them to feel overwhelmed. Tossing, in this context, provides a way to relieve some pressure. It makes sense that a person with ADHD would get overwhelmed and choose to toss the whole box to eliminate the clutter, she said. Similarly, Perry, a psychologist and owner of Austin Holistic Psychology, has encountered clients who talk about tossing. She compares this impulse to closing all your internet browser tabs at once, which can be dangerous but feels good. It gives them a feeling of release, to close those mental tabs. Because when you have ADHD you can become overwhelmed and need to find a way to exit out of the tabs. \Of course, you don’t have to have ADHD to be guilty of tossing, the sense of relief you feel when you are able to hide your pile of laundry and your toddlers toys in the spare closet right before a guest arrives. Unfortunately, sometimes, in the act of large scale tossing, important items are unintentionally thrown away, such as important mail or documents, as has happened with some of Perry’s clients. Oliver Drakeford, a psychotherapist in West Hollywood, explained that tossing is often a form of avoidance, broadly speaking, are attempts to avoid thoughts, feelings, memories, physical sensations, and other internal experiences, even when doing so hurts you in the long run. For example, rather than facing the uncertainty and anxiety generated when you look at the pile of letters and bills that have accumulated, you avoid it by throwing them all in a draw until you’re ready to look through them one by one. He sees tossing as a way to generate the same feelings of tranquility that a blank slate or tidy room can bring. It can bring instant relief to those with ADHD, but is just a band aid over deeper feelings of emotional overload or uncertainty. Drakeford also noted that it doesn’t really help develop distress tolerance, nor does it help develop healthier ADHD management skills. Therefore, consider first, why you toss when you do





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ADHD Organization Clutter Tossing Mental Health

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors on September 30thFTX will distribute approximately $1.6 billion to creditors on September 30th, a slight decrease from the initially promised $1.9 billion. The payouts are part of the third distribution and will go to eligible claim holders who have met KYC, tax form, and onboarding requirements. This event coincides with Sam Bankman-Fried's appeal in November and could potentially boost altcoin prices, depending on how much of the reimbursements are reinvested in crypto.

Read more »

Green Party Deputy Leader Angela Davidson Loses Supreme Court Appeal, Faces Jail Time for Fairy Creek ProtestsThe Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an appeal by Angela Davidson, also known as Rainbow Eyes, the Green Party's deputy leader, upholding a prison sentence related to her participation in the 2021 Fairy Creek old-growth logging protests. Davidson will serve 31 days in jail for criminal contempt after being found in breach of an injunction against protesting. The case highlights the intersection of environmental activism, Indigenous rights, and legal consequences.

Read more »

Letterman Condemns Kimmel Suspension, Advocates for Free Speech in ComedyDavid Letterman criticizes the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel and emphasizes the importance of comedians' freedom to critique public figures without governmental interference, highlighting the need for free speech in comedy. The text also includes an appeal for continued support for HuffPost's journalistic mission.

Read more »

Van Jones Shares Charlie Kirk DM’ed Him Before AssassinationKirk’s final gesture was not a call for more division but an appeal to talk, even with someone he had clashed with bitterly.

Read more »

Supreme Court won’t hear Green deputy leader’s appeal over Fairy Creek arrestsFive years after being arrested over Fairy Creek protests, the Supreme Court of Canada has said it won't hear Angela 'rainbow eyes' Davidson's case.

Read more »

'Tossing' Could Be A Potential Sign Of ADHD. Do You Do It?As a senior lifestyle reporter at HuffPost, Brittany Wong covers stories about wellness and health, gender, relationships, internet culture and more. She’s previously written for the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Angeleno magazine and GOOD. She lives in Los Angeles.

Read more »