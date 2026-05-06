The Paradox of Emerging Markets: Record Gains Amidst Global Volatility

An analysis of why emerging market equities and bonds are thriving despite energy shocks and geopolitical risks, highlighting the roles of the AI boom and currency depreciation.

Current markets are witnessing a curious phenomenon where emerging market assets are reaching unprecedented peaks even as the global economy grapples with the most severe energy supply disruptions in recent history.

While many analysts expected a prolonged downturn, the reality has been a stunning recovery. In March, the world saw a massive exodus of capital from emerging market equities, marking the most significant outflow in over two decades.

However, this period of volatility was merely a prelude to an even more aggressive rally. The MSCI global emerging market index and the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index have both surged, climbing to record highs that sit more than twenty percent above the lows recorded at the end of March. This resilience suggests a level of market fortitude that defied the expectations of most seasoned observers. The fixed income sector tells a similarly surprising story.

While government debt yields are on an upward trajectory, the spread between emerging-market dollar debt and U.S. Treasuries, as tracked by the JPMorgan EMBI, has returned to levels reminiscent of the pre-Iran war era, approaching the tightest margins seen since 2013. Even more striking is the recovery in corporate bonds. The JPMorgan CEMBI index yield spread against Treasuries is currently tighter than it was before the current conflict began, reaching its narrowest point since August 2007.

Although countries most exposed to the energy crunch have seen their assets underperform and their currencies weaken, there is a notable absence of widespread panic. This calm, however, may be premature given that the growth and policy outlook for the remainder of the year remains precarious. One of the primary catalysts for this optimism is the global obsession with artificial intelligence. The investment boom in AI has provided a massive tailwind for tech-heavy economies.

Taiwan and South Korea, which serve as the primary hubs for the semiconductor components required by U.S. hyperscalers, have seen their stock markets soar by thirty and forty-five percent respectively in a very short window. Investors are also comforted by the fact that inflation in emerging markets has not spiked as violently as it did during the pandemic-era supply chain crises of 2021 and 2022.

According to Citi economists, annual inflation excluding China was around three and a half percent in March, which is significantly lower than the eight percent peak seen in 2022. Yet, this sense of security could be a dangerous illusion. The current rise in oil prices is more substantial than the 2022 spike, meaning inflationary pressures are likely to persist and intensify.

Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund has warned that the fiscal health of many developing nations is deteriorating. While the overall growth revision for emerging economies was a modest zero point three percentage point, this figure hides a deep divide. Nations most vulnerable to the soaring costs of fuel, fertilizer, and transport are already struggling to protect their households from price shocks.

In a worst-case scenario involving escalated Middle East tensions, the IMF suggests the economic damage to emerging markets could be twice as severe as that felt by advanced economies. While markets currently hope for a diplomatic resolution to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, history shows that such hopes are often fleeting.

Finally, the role of currency depreciation cannot be overlooked. Financial conditions in emerging markets tightened sharply in early March, but they have since eased, partly because currencies like India's rupee, Indonesia's rupiah, and the Philippine peso have fallen to record lows. In theory, a weaker currency makes domestic assets cheaper for foreign investors holding dollars and boosts the competitiveness of exports.

However, this is a double-edged sword. Falling currencies lead to imported inflation, which can trigger a vicious cycle of rising prices and fleeing capital. For now, the low exchange rates are acting as a buffer, preventing financial conditions from tightening too aggressively and supporting asset prices. This is a delicate and potentially dangerous dance that requires constant vigilance from policymakers and investors alike





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