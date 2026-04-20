The satirical news outlet The Onion has reached an agreement to acquire the conspiracy-driven Infowars empire, following Alex Jones's bankruptcy and significant legal defeats.

In a turn of events that has captured the attention of media observers and legal experts alike, the satirical news outlet The Onion has officially entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Infowars , the notorious conspiracy-focused media empire previously led by Alex Jones . This development marks the culmination of a protracted 17-month legal battle that followed Jones’s bankruptcy filing.

The saga began in the wake of massive legal judgments against Jones, who was ordered to pay over 1 billion dollars in damages to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Jones had spent years falsely claiming that the massacre was a staged government plot and labeling the grieving parents as crisis actors, leading to successful defamation lawsuits that ultimately forced his company into insolvency. Ben Collins, the chief executive officer of Global Tetrahedron, the parent company of The Onion, announced the breakthrough via social media this past Monday. While the specific financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, reports from The New York Times suggest that the arrangement involves a licensing structure rather than an outright transfer of ownership. Under this proposed framework, Global Tetrahedron would operate the brand under the oversight of a court-appointed manager. Although the deal represents a significant milestone in the bankruptcy proceedings, it remains subject to final approval by the presiding court and could still face further legal challenges or appeals from Jones himself, who has fiercely fought to maintain control over his media footprint. Despite the serious nature of the underlying legal conflict, The Onion responded to the news with its trademark biting humor. The company released a statement mocking the acquisition, labeling Infowars as America's Source of Disinformation for Sovereign Citizens Who Reject The Idea Of Child Support. To capitalize on the bizarre union of the two polar-opposite media entities, The Onion is currently promoting a line of satirical merchandise, including tote bags that feature a mashup of their respective logos. As the legal dust continues to settle, the industry is watching closely to see how this transition will affect the future of the Infowars platform and whether it will permanently silence one of the most controversial voices in modern American media history. This acquisition serves as a strange final chapter for a legal case that underscored the real-world consequences of misinformation and the accountability of media figures in the digital age





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Parody news site The Onion says it has a new plan to acquire Infowars.comThe parody news site The Onion says it has a new plan to acquire the conspiracy website Infowars.com, something it has been trying to do since the site first came up for sale two years ago.

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