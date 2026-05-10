The New York Times’ Latest Word Game: Hints, Hints, and More Hints

The New York Times has released a new word game that challenges players to connect letters in any direction while uncovering a themed puzzle and a spangram. The game also offers hints and answers to the daily Spelling Bee.

The New York Times ’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters . You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the ‘spangram’, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board. Common edible plants cultivated and harvested from a garden. Today’s NYT Spelling Bee: Hints and answer





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Word Game Themed Puzzle Spangram New York Times Spelling Bee Hints And Answers Common Edible Plants Word Connection Compact Maze Of Letters

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