Microsoft 365 services outage disrupts companies and governments worldwide, restoration ongoing

A widespread Microsoft 365 outage has affected companies and governments globally, with brands like Air India and Burger King making light of the situation as Microsoft works to restore services. The disruption, reported on Friday, has left many unable to access email and messaging apps, but some are enjoying the unexpected break.

A widespread Microsoft 365 outage has disrupted companies and governments worldwide, with Microsoft struggling to restore services as of Friday. The disruption, reported on November 13, 2026, has affected major services including Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive, leaving many users unable to access email and messaging platforms.

As the outage unfolded, brands rushed to capitalize on the unexpected break. Air India tweeted on X: Emails can wait. The world has been waiting long enough. Consider this your cue to plan that getaway.

Also read Microsoft 365 outage continues globally as company says no fix yet

Brands Capitalize On Microsoft Outage With Humor

The airline's post featured a photo of an airplane window view with the quip: A change of outlook we'd highly recommend. Burger King also joined in, directing a message at Microsoft: whoever's troubleshooting and working on the outage rn... take your time. go out and get a Whopper. These lighthearted responses highlighted how some were making the most of the situation. The outage gave some people a chance to step away from screens.

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Many took to social media to share their experiences. One person posted on Reddit: It's actually been quite fun in the office. It feels like a bit of a social event - everyone is chatting, we've ordered breakfast in, planning a pub visit this afternoon if it continues. Is this what the 90s felt like?

Others enjoyed the forced break. Another user wrote: Feet up on the sofa, coffee in hand and playing a bit of xbox, wonderful start to the day. Hopefully outlook is down for the remainder of the day.

Outage Presents Challenges Despite Forced Breaks

However, for some, the outage brought challenges. One person noted: My boss pointed out the program that has our training on still works. Despite the disruption, many remained tethered to their devices. Even if our ears got a break from the constant dings and pings of notifications, our fingers remained ready to reply-all at a moment's notice.

The Associated Press uses several Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive, and the outage gave reporter Stefanie Dazio some peace and quiet to write this report. The outage's global impact has been significant, with Microsoft working to resolve the issue. The company has not yet provided a timeline for full restoration. The Associated Press contributed to this report.