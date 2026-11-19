Mayors Alvin Tedjo, Patrick Brown and Kevin Loomis answered resident questions Thursday evening on CP24's Ask The Mayors, addressing traffic safety, youth violence, LRT construction, fireworks and road work.

Mayors of three Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area cities answered resident questions Thursday evening on CP24's Ask The Mayors, addressing concerns about road safety, crime, homelessness and transit while discussing their priorities for the next four years.

Mississauga Mayor Alvin Tedjo, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Hamilton Mayor Kevin Loomis appeared on the program, responding to questions submitted by residents from their communities. The program aired Nov. 19, 2026 at 9:45 p.m. EST, with the three mayors taking questions in separate segments during the broadcast. Mississauga Mayor Alvin Tedjo, who was elected mayor for the first time, was sworn in on Nov. 16. He defeated incumbent Mayor Carolyn Parrish and former Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

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Mississauga Mayor Addresses Traffic Safety

Before running for mayor, Tedjo served on Mississauga city council after first being elected in 2022. On traffic, April, a Mississauga resident, asked: What is going to be done about the issues around traffic? Where is the police presence to enforce the traffic laws? Will they be putting up more red traffic lights at intersections?

Tedjo began by noting breaking news he had just learned about in the studio: a pedestrian was struck and killed at Dundas and Erindale Station. He said he was really, really feeling for the family and the victim, and that officials would try to reach out to see if there was anything they could do to support them. Tedjo said this is an ongoing issue and that people do not feel safe walking around Mississauga oftentimes.

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He said more enforcement is needed when it comes to speeding and distracted driving, and that there are a number of opportunities to fix that. He pointed to traffic calming measures and a Vision Zero policy at the City of Mississauga, saying the city needs to make sure it is implementing those pieces.

As Mississauga downloads roads from the Region of Peel, he said that gives the city the ability to install red light cameras at other intersections, as opposed to just the regional roads, which is what they have been doing over the last several years. Tedjo said implementing those various strategies will help make roads safer, and that the city needs to target specific areas that have the most lack of compliance when it comes to speeding.

He said there is a strategy to try to figure out where those corridors are and then work with Peel Regional Police to make sure they are doing more enforcement in those areas. He said he wishes the city continued to have the speed cameras that have now been banned by the provincial government, but there are other tools that have now been given.

Tedjo Discusses Youth Violence Prevention

He said the city needs to keep working with the province to get more tools so roads can be kept safe. On youth violence, Ira, a Mississauga resident, asked: What is the plan with regard to tackling youth violence? Tedjo said it is about figuring out the social determinants of crime. How do we prevent more crimes?

How do we prevent youth from getting into those situations where they are tempted to commit a crime or are enticed by something like that, he said, adding that the focus needs to be community programming. It needs to be social services and social supports, he said. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown was first elected to the mayoral office in 2018. On Oct. 26, Brown was re-elected after receiving 55 per cent of the vote.

Brampton Mayor Explains LRT Construction

On LRT construction, Nick, a Brampton resident, asked: When are they going to finish with all this construction here for the LRT that has been going on for over five years? The question referred to the Hurontario LRT, which extends to downtown Brampton. Brown said he knows construction causes delays, but Brampton is a growing city and is in the midst of its big Brampton build.

It is an over $9.4 billion build with other levels of government in every aspect of the city, he said. We are building modern infrastructure for a modern big city, he said. The LRT project is part of that, Brown said. It is now going to be extended from phase one, which would go just into the city.

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Now it is going to extend in a tunnelled format all the way into downtown, he said. We are excited that we got federal and provincial funding for this. It is a $3 billion extension, he said. On celebrations and fireworks, Michael asked: Why is it that celebrations are not being properly looked after and enforced, particularly when it comes to cleanliness and garbage?

There is too much. Like, I get we are celebrating, we want to have a good time, but the very next day it is just tonnes of garbage everywhere. Brown said the city now has more frequent cleaning of parks and removal of bins. He said recently Brampton was challenged with Diwali, and every year the city gets challenged by large, vibrant Diwali parties.

He said the city did ban local fireworks for people in their backyards and parties they would host. When asked whether the ban works, Brown said it largely has. We have seen complaints down by about 80 per cent, he said. We host a central city celebration.

We got 10,000, 15,000 people out, he said. Brown also said that beautiful fireworks are displayed in a safe manner, in a clean manner, and that the city will continue to work to address these large celebratory days to make sure they are done in a manner that is clean and, most importantly, safe. Hamilton Mayor Kevin Loomis, the former head of Hamilton's Chamber of Commerce, is now the city's newest mayor after defeating former mayor Andrea Horwath.

Hamilton Mayor Comments on Road Work

On road work, Mike asked: My concern is you are doing a fairly good job on Barton Street, but let us get to work on Cannon and Parkdale. They desperately need them done. You have got a fine start. Let us finish it.

Loomis said Hamilton is notorious for its streets. Part of it is just that it is a historic city, an old city, he said. He said the city is doing work underground right now for the LRT and is finding wooden water mains. Some of the infrastructure in the city is 150 years old, he said.

That is part of the problem, he said. He added that auditor reports have outlined all the things the city is doing poorly in terms of the work.