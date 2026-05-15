The Lively Ski Hill awaits a rescheduled update on its chalets and a new season on its improved ski lift

The Lively Ski Hill will undergo renovations to its ski lift and chalet facilities as the rammed earth effect has been occurring, making it a less attractive destination to the citizens. The project of reconditioning the lift and repairing the chalets has a budgeted cost of $387,400.

The Lively Ski Hill, nearing the end of its operational life as its end-of-life mid-1960s-era ski lift was removed to make way for a repurposed ski lift from the Capreol Ski Hill .

The new lift should be more user-friendly due to its reliability and ability to load children with ease. The new lift will be replacing an old spring-loaded lift that was under constant threat of catastrophic breakdowns and unstable performances. The new lift will offer a more convenient commute for children and will hopefully keep the hill operational for one more season.

The plan for the Lively Ski Hill, including the ski lift project, was approved in the city's 2023 budget, but multiple delays have occurred, making the final maneuver this season. City council approved $396,000 for chalet repairs in the budget, but the project has been put on hold twice due to decision-making processes and panel selections. The future of chalet renovations remains uncertain





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Capreol Ski Hill Sunflower Ski Lift Repurposing Clanchets

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