The Lightfoot Band Celebrates 50th Anniversary of "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" with Special Concert

The Lightfoot Band, featuring musicians who toured with Gordon Lightfoot for decades, will perform a concert at the Sault Community Theatre on August 25, 2024, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic song "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald." The evening promises note-perfect renditions of Lightfoot's greatest hits and personal stories from his long-time band members. Tickets are now available.

Gordon Lightfoot 's international hit, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" was released in August of 1976, making this year the 50th anniversary since its release.

The Lightfoot Band continues to tour in North America and will be on stage for one show at the Sault Community Theatre on August 25th at 7:30 PM. Tickets are now on sale at the link below or the theatre box office. Three of the current band members toured the world with Gordon Lightfoot for decades and two of them performed on the original recording of "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald".

The band not only performs Lightfoot's timeless music, they tell the great stories that together will deliver an unforgettable night of Gordon Lightfoot memories. So, the legend lives on. Rick Haynes on bass guitar, Barry Keane on drums and percussion, Mike Heffernan on keyboards, are the three long time recording and world touring band members. Famed Canadian musician Bill Bell performs brilliantly on lead guitar.

In 2024, Andy Mauck, a friend of Gordon Lightweight and the band for over 30 years, joined as lead singer, while playing 6-string and 12-string guitars. The concert is a note-perfect walk down memory lane as the band performs the legendary Gordon Lightfoot hits. It's an evening that you and your friends will talk about for years.

At the end of each performance the band will invite all ticket holders to meet, greet and share your favourite Gordon Lightfoot tunes and stories. The Legend Lives On. For more details and to order your tickets click here





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Gordon Lightfoot The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald The Lightfoot Band 50Th Anniversary Concert Sault Community Theatre Andy Mauck Rick Haynes Barry Keane Mike Heffernan Bill Bell

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