The Life and Legacy of Neville Nankivell, the Long-Time Editor and Publisher of the Financial Post

Neville Nankivell, who passed away on May 3 at the age of 91, was a visionary editor and publisher of the Financial Post. His leadership during the 1970s and 1980s transformed the newspaper into a serious weekly business publication, making it a must-read for corporate leaders, senior mandarins in Ottawa, politicians, and investors.

Neville Nankivell , the long-time editor and publisher of the Financial Post , was known for producing a serious weekly business newspaper during the 1970s and 1980s.

He was politically neutral and well-connected in business and politics.

'The Financial Post' was the only newspaper that never wrote an endorsement of any political party at election time, which contributed to its credibility. During critical economic times, Mr. Nankivell was supportive of free trade, GST, and having no connection to political parties. Born in Western Australia, Neville earned an economics degree and started his career in Canada as a reporter for the Financial Post. He rose through the ranks, becoming editor-in-chief and publisher before retiring in 1999.

He was known for his collegial leadership, hiring women journalists, and challenging the status quo





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