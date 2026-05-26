The Left's Weaponization of Institutions: How the American Dream is Under Attack

New York City-based journalist Seth Barron details how the Left uses good nature to exploit American institutions and undermine the nation's way of life. He presents multiple examples of how ideas like the American Dream have been turned on their head and used to justify destructive policies.

The Left is using good nature to wreck the nation, according to journalist Seth Barron. Barron defines weaponization as utilizing institutions or concepts for politically ideological ends that are difficult to achieve without exploiting the good reputation of those institutions.

This strategy has been successful for the left, with examples of the American Dream being turned on its head, and proponents of migration used to justify open borders. For instance, when Donald Trump proposed $100,000 fees for H-1 B work visas, critics claimed the American Dream was over, but the proposal actually aimed to prevent skilled American labor from being replaced by foreign competitors.

Barron argues that mass immigration has been turned into a weapon against Americans, reducing wages, increasing housing prices, and dislocating communities. He also debunks the myth that white people accumulated generational wealth through inheritance. To achieve their ends, the left has infiltrated institutions such as journalism, academia, law, and entertainment, promoting a new constitutional regime based on ideological planning.

Barron identifies Angela Davis as a prime example of a weaponizer, with a history of promoting communism and allegiance to Marxist ideology





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