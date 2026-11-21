The Lancet retracts Gideon Koren's 2006 study on codeine in breast milk, citing falsification of toxicological data and ethical breaches that misled global pediatric care guidelines for two decades.

The medical journal The Lancet has officially retracted a controversial 2006 study authored by Gideon Koren, which previously claimed that a Canadian infant died after consuming lethal amounts of morphine through breast milk after his mother took codeine. This retraction ends a two-decade period during which the findings influenced global medical guidelines on postpartum pain management and breastfeeding safety, despite long-standing skepticism from the medical community.

Details of the Retraction and Falsification Findings

The official retraction notice issued by The Lancet states that omissions in the original research amounted to falsification of data. The journal cited a formal investigation conducted by the research integrity office at SickKids (Hospital for Sick Children) in Toronto, where Koren previously worked as the founder of the Motherisk drug testing lab. The investigation concluded that the author omitted material toxicological data, including the infant's blood codeine and acetaminophen concentrations, as well as the qualitative identification of codeine in the infant's stomach contents.

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The Lancet determined that these omissions left readers without the necessary information to assess the validity of the publication's conclusions. The journal noted that while authorship issues and ethical concerns could not be fully investigated due to the unlikelihood of meaningful participation from Gideon Koren, the specific allegation of omitting critical toxicological findings was substantiated as a violation of research integrity policies.

Impact on Medical Guidelines and Breastfeeding Advice

For twenty years, the 2006 paper by Gideon Koren served as a cornerstone for pediatric pharmacology and toxicology, shaping how doctors advised women on pain relief after childbirth. The study purported that the mother had been prescribed Tylenol 3, a combination drug containing acetaminophen and codeine, a mild opioid that metabolizes into morphine in the body. The researchers concluded that this process resulted in a deadly amount of morphine being passed to the baby through breast milk, leading to his death.

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Dr. David Juurlink, a Toronto-based internist and pharmacologist who has been a vocal critic of the study, described the retraction as long overdue. He argued that the narrative that breastfeeding infants can die from opioids passed through milk caused significant harm to public health. Juurlink noted that the study's conclusions led many women to forgo breastfeeding when taking opioids, thereby depriving infants of the numerous well-documented benefits of breast milk.

Background of the Motherisk Lab Scandal

The retraction is the latest development in a series of scandals involving Gideon Koren and the Motherisk laboratory. The facility, which gained worldwide attention for using hair strand analysis to test for drug and alcohol use in mothers, was closed in 2019 after its methods were deemed inadequate and unreliable by an independent provincial review in 2015. Koren relinquished his medical license in Ontario following these institutional failures and other controversies that plagued his career.

A joint investigation by CBC News and the Toronto Star had previously highlighted deep flaws in the Motherisk hair testing methods. These investigative reports cast a light on institutional failures that allowed the 2006 paper to remain cited in medical literature for two decades, despite mounting questions from other pediatricians and toxicologists regarding the likelihood of such fatalities. The hospital's formal inquiry concluded that the omitted data constituted falsification under its Responsible Conduct of Research Policy.

Statements from Stakeholders and Medical Community

In response to the retraction, a spokesperson for SickKids issued a statement to CBC News emphasizing that the facility takes all matters of research integrity seriously. The hospital declined to provide further details on the specific findings of the inquiry, citing the confidential nature of such investigations. However, the official stance confirms that the omission of material toxicological data was a serious breach that could not be tolerated.

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Lauren Pelley, a senior health and medical reporter for CBC News, noted the surprise within the medical community that it took such a long time for the retraction to occur. The persistence of the paper in scientific literature, despite earlier warnings and allegations of falsified data, ethical concerns, and authorship issues, highlights the challenges of correcting the scientific record once influential studies have been widely adopted by healthcare systems globally.