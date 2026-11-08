Kremlin says US midterm results are internal matter as trilateral talks on Ukraine loom

The Kremlin voiced hope that President Donald Trump will continue peace efforts despite Republican midterm losses, as Russia, Ukraine and the US prepare trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

The Kremlin said the Republican defeat in the US midterm elections is an internal American matter and voiced hope that President Donald Trump will keep pursuing his peace efforts on Ukraine.

Peskov Hints At Trilateral Talks In Abu Dhabi

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said groundwork is already in place and another round of trilateral negotiations will take place very soon. Those talks are planned for Tuesday and Wednesday and will involve Russian, Ukrainian and US representatives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Peskov praised what he called successful humanitarian peace-building efforts by first lady Melania Trump and said we hope that all of this will continue.

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Last week a limited ceasefire around the Russia-occupied city of Oleshky, brokered with her help, allowed the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of some residents. Peskov shrugged off a reporter question on whether the new Congress would challenge Trump on Russia and Ukraine, calling it an internal matter for the US. Trump's recent moves have appeared to favour Moscow.

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Last month he struck a diesel fuel import deal with Russia, a stunning reversal of years of US pressure on the Kremlin that dismayed Ukraine and its European allies. Trump also claimed Kyiv's attacks on Russian oil refineries caused a spike in US diesel prices and urged Kyiv to halt the strikes, even though rising global energy prices were largely driven by the Iran war.

Trump issued an executive order to put on hold sweeping new sanctions that clamped down on the Russian economy, telling Congress the pause was in the national interest. Lawmakers from both parties blasted the move as benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, Ukraine reported a throttling of Starshield, the military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Trump Denies Responsibility For Starshield Slowdown

Trump denied being behind the brief slowing of Starshield, but the move to limit the system that serves as the backbone of Ukraine's drone operations and battlefield communications was widely seen as part of Washington's efforts to pressure Kyiv. The diesel deal appeared to falter this week after US federal and state officials warned that handling any shipments could bring legal consequences, and two US-bound tankers changed course. The Kremlin sought to play down the development, saying deliveries will continue.

Kyiv desperately needs to replenish its supplies of US-made Patriot interceptors to fend off Russia's ballistic missile attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made repeated requests for Washington to speed up delivery of the defensive systems, but US stockpiles have been exhausted by the Iran war and the US has prioritized replenishing its own arsenals.

On Oct. 30 the Trump administration said it has approved a proposed US$2.1 billion sale of Patriot interceptors for Ukraine after Kyiv had accused the Pentagon of delaying delivery. Trump also appeared to echo the Kremlin's view that Zelenskyy was an obstacle to peace while saying Putin was more open to a deal. Trump on Thursday conferred with Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who attended a White House ceremony with the first lady recognizing last week's humanitarian truce.

Democrats Victory May Pressure Trump On Russia

The president didn't meet any of the Ukrainian officials also at the event but hinted that some kind of grand deal about European security was in the works. Many in Russia argue that the Democrats' victory could put congressional pressure on Trump to tread more carefully and toughen his stand on Russia. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as Russian president in 2008-12, predicted that Trump would be less inclined to press Ukraine when a new Congress is seated.

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He doesn't need an extra confrontation with Democrats, said Medvedev, who now serves as deputy head of Russia's Security Council. The new House and Senate could boost aid to Ukraine. There has been strong bipartisan support for Ukraine, raising the prospect of veto-proof passage of more aid to Kyiv or tough new sanctions on Moscow.

On Wednesday Zelenskyy told German broadcaster ZDF that while there has been backing for Kyiv from both parties, the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine. In other remarks Thursday, the Ukrainian leader also noted the midterm elections could have a positive effect on US assistance, including speedier delivery of the Patriot interceptors. I believe our chances of getting additional assistance from the United States may now grow, he said.

Analyst Says Putin Missed Chance For Ukraine Deal

Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin speechwriter-turned-political analyst who lives abroad, argued that his old boss had missed a chance of striking a deal on Ukraine before the Democrats won and now could face a less cooperative Washington. Putin's prospects have significantly worsened, Gallyamov wrote in a commentary.

He thought that the time was on his side and wasn't in a hurry to use the window of opportunity that had opened after Trump's victory, and now this window is starting to close. Some policy experts, however, cautioned against expectations of a dramatic shift.

The Democrats could put more funding for Ukraine on the agenda and increase pressure on Trump over the diesel deal or Russia sanctions waivers, but hard limits on the president's power are unlikely, said Jorn Fleck, senior director of the Atlantic Council's Europe Center. Even with a strong majority in both chambers of Congress, Democrats will struggle to impose meaningful limits on Trump's conduct of foreign policy, given his constitutional powers and willingness to push the envelope, Fleck said in a commentary.