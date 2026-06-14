The Knicks' Triumphant Title and Brunson's Unforgettable Performance

The New York Knicks won their first championship in 53 years, led by Brunson's dazzling display and the Spurs' defensive struggles.

From one New York sports champion to another: Game 5 of the NBA Finals was déjà vu all over again. The Knicks won Game 5 94-90 to clinch the franchise’s first title in 53 years.

It might take 53 more years for the partying in New York to stop. Amid all the celebration, for one final time this postseason, let’s break down how the Knicks finally returned to the NBA mountaintop, and what the Finals outcome means for both the Knicks and Spurs. But that uncertainty clarified quickly on Saturday. Towns and Anunoby dealt with foul trouble and combined for 13 points on 4-for-18 shooting, as part of broad offensive struggles for the visitors.

Through the first 16 minutes of the game, the Knicks had five made shots, five shots blocked by One player kept the Knicks’ offense afloat, however: Brunson, who finished the postseason as the top scorer (28.4 points per game) in the whole playoff field. He saved his best for last in Game 5, scoring 45 points on 14-for-27 shooting (and going 13-for-15 on free throws).

After the Spurs went up by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, Brunson scored 10 points in a row to bring New York even. He added three more points following a Spurs jumper, then the game-winning bucket on an 11-foot floater with 1:06 left.

In total, Brunson scored 48% of New York’s points in Game 5, which is the second-highest ratio for any player in a closeout game in Finals history, according to ESPN Research -- behind only Michael Jordan’s legendary performance in the “Last Dance” 1998 Finals. On a night with little effective offensive process from either team, Brunson pulled out every trick in his bag to stage a dazzling display for a decidedly Knicks-friendly crowd in San Antonio.

His performance improved as the Finals went along, and he grew increasingly comfortable attacking the Spurs’ fearsome defense, in a way that no other All-Star creator -- not-- managed this postseason. Brunson’s game score (an all-in-one measure of single-game performance) increased in every successive game in the series, culminating in a closeout for the record books. That performance made the high school state champion and two-time NCAA champion an NBA champion, as well, and a legend in New York forever.

The Knicks’ triumphant title will resonate across the NBA not only because of the franchise’s sheer number or the length of its championship drought -- 53 years between titles is the longest gap in league history -- but because they don’t look like most NBA champions. Brunson has three All-NBA second-team honors to his name, but no first-team nods. Neither do Towns (three third-teams) or any other Knicks.

Thus New York is only the second champion since 1980 without any All-NBA first-teamers, joining the 2003-04-- another scrappy, well-rounded bunch that coalesced into more than the sum of its parts and upset a favored Western Conference opponent in five games. Moreover, in a season overwhelmed by tanking discourse, the Knicks built their championship roster from the outside in, rather than with top draft picks.

Of the 10 Knicks who scored a point in the Finals, not one came to New York via a first-round pick. And of course, the Knicks won a championship despite the relatively diminutive size of their best player. In a league long dominated by 7-foot centers and 6-foot-8 wings, the 6-foot-2 Brunson stands apart, which is a credit both to Brunson himself and to the complementary roster around him, which accentuates his strengths and compensates for his weaknesses.

That winning group came together via a series of risky transactions -- risky, but necessary, for it’s not easy to build a championship roster in a hypercompetitive 30-team league. The average NBA team has a 3.3% chance (1 in 30) to win a title in any given year. Give that average franchise five years, and it still has only a 15.6% chance to win a title; give it a decade, and it’s up to only a 28.8% probability.

Against those long odds, a front office needs to be both lucky and good, and it needs to take some chances. Playing it safe won’t suffice. The Knicks’ embrace of this philosophy traces back to the summer of 2019, which brought two fateful failures to New York.

The first was outside the team’s control: Despite a league-worst 17-65 record, they landed the No. 3 pick in the draft, thereby missing out on seemingly can’t-miss prospects good, and the whole league knew it. So they changed course during the 2019-20 season, hiring agent Leon Rose as their new president of basketball operations.

Rose soon embarked on a series of five risky moves that all paid off and played a key role in delivering the franchise’s first title since 1973





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New York Knicks NBA Finals Brunson Spurs Title Performance Defense Risky Transactions Championship Roster Hypercompetitive League Long Odds Front Office Leon Rose Agent President Of Basketball Operations Risky Moves Paying Off Delivering The Franchise’S First Title Since 1

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