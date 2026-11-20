Canadian gas prices have dropped to an average of 144.4 cents per litre, nearly 30 cents lower than late October, as the Iran war continues but global oil demand falls and supply routes diversify.

Gas prices in Canada have fallen to their lowest level in about two months, even as the war between the U.S., Iran and Israel continues.

As of Friday morning, the Canadian Automobile Association recorded the national average at 144.4 cents per litre. That is almost 30 cents per litre lower than late October, when the average was 171.3 cents per litre, and a 46-cent drop from the year's highest price of 190.4 cents per litre in May. Economist Jeff Rubin explained why oil prices are coming down despite many of the factors that drove the price up remaining in place.

Also read Canadian Gas Prices Drop as Iran Tensions Ease and Winter Approaches

Oil Prices Drop Due to Demand Decline

Oil prices have reached their lowest level in about two months, he told CTV's Your Morning on Friday. He attributed the drop to a significant decrease in global demand and supply diversification. On the supply side, producers are diverting oil flows from the Strait of Hormuz, Rubin said.

Advertisement

Higher oil prices raise supply, but they also kill demand, and the world is consuming about almost four million barrels a day less than before the war started because of those higher prices. The war, which began in February, has choked one of the world's most important shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz. It has damaged refineries, offshore oil platforms and processing facilities, stranded tankers and forced suppliers to rethink routes, adding weeks to delivery time.

Approximately eight million barrels of oil are transported through the Hormuz strait, Rubin said. But another five or six million barrels are getting through other routes. Middle Eastern producers have been relatively successful at finding ways to get their product to world markets, bypassing the straits, Rubin said. The U.S. has also increased its oil production to almost 14 million barrels a day.

Increased Refinery Capacity Boosts Inventories

Refineries are running at 96 per cent capacity, he added. So inventories have increased. Thursday's meeting between the U.S., China and Russia, out of which the leaders of all three nations pledged to stabilize energy flows, could also have implications, Rubin said. China has the most to gain from that because China is the largest energy importer, he said.

Will the Trump administration put pressure on Zelenskyy not to target Russian diesel installations? These are all certainly factors that could affect the ultimate outcome. On Wednesday, Ukrainian officials confirmed strikes on two refineries in Russia's Krasnodar region. Together the refineries process around 95 million barrels of oil a year and supply Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine has consistently struck refineries in Russia, aiming to hurt its oil sector, a mainstay of the country's economy. The current average of 144.4 cents per litre marks a significant relief for Canadian drivers. It is nearly 30 cents lower than the 171.3 cents recorded in late October and 46 cents below the May peak of 190.4 cents. The decline comes despite the ongoing conflict that began in February and has disrupted global oil flows.

Advertisement

Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

Rubin noted that the diversion of oil flows from the Strait of Hormuz has been a key factor. Approximately eight million barrels of oil are transported through the strait, but another five or six million barrels are getting through other routes. Middle Eastern producers have been relatively successful at finding ways to bypass the straits. The U.S. has increased its oil production to almost 14 million barrels a day, Rubin added.

Refineries are running at 96 per cent capacity, so inventories have increased. Higher oil prices raise supply but also kill demand, and the world is consuming about almost four million barrels a day less than before the war started because of the higher oil prices. Thursday's meeting between the U.S., China and Russia, where leaders pledged to stabilize energy flows, could also have implications.

China has the most to gain from that because China is the largest energy importer, Rubin said. Will the Trump administration put pressure on Zelenskyy not to target Russian diesel installations? These are all certainly factors that could affect the ultimate outcome. On Wednesday, Ukrainian officials confirmed strikes on two refineries in Russia's Krasnodar region.

Together the refineries process around 95 million barrels of oil a year and supply Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has consistently struck refineries in Russia, aiming to hurt its oil sector, a mainstay of the country's economy.