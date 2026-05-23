The Home Depot Canada's Sault Ste. Marie store partners with Lotus House SSM to raise funds for at-risk and homeless youth

The Home Depot Canada's Sault Ste. Marie store has partnered with Lotus House SSM to raise funds for local at-risk and homeless youth. Customers can donate at the store's checkout or online at OrangeDoorProject.ca. On May 23, all donations made in store and online will be matched by The Home Depot Canada Foundation. The Home Depot Canada Foundation supports 127 organizations that are committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness across the country.

The Home Depot Canada 's Sault Ste. Marie store has partnered with Lotus House SSM to raise funds for local at-risk and homeless youth . Customers can donate at the store's checkout or online at OrangeDoorProject.ca.

The donations will help cover emergency shelter, supportive programming, life skills development, housing support, and essential resources. On May 23, all donations made in store and online will be matched by The Home Depot Canada Foundation, up to $10,000, for a total impact of $20,000. The Home Depot Canada Foundation supports 127 organizations that are committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness across the country.

From May 12 until June 14, double the impact campaign by making a donation and it will be matched, making the total potential impact $40,000





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The Home Depot Canada Lotus House SSM Orangedoorproject.Ca At-Risk Youth Homeless Youth Double Impact Campaign The Home Depot Canada Foundation Kornon Support Organizations

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