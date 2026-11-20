The CPKC Holiday Train has begun its 28th season with two trains making 182 stops in Canada and the United States, raising money and collecting food for local food banks. Since 1999, the train has collected $20 million and 2.5 million kilograms for food banks.

MONTREAL - A holiday classic is now on track, delivering cheer and picking up donations in communities across Canada. The CPKC Holiday Train made its first stop in Montreal-West, where a large crowd gathered as a freight full of the season's spirit pulled in.

The Holiday Train project got rolling 28 years ago. This year two trains will make stops in 182 communities in Canada and the United States. When the locomotive and rail cars decorated with colourful lights arrive at a station, one of the wagons opens up and is transformed into a stage. The Toronto-based band Magic! is among the artists on board for the first leg of the journey.

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Magic! Band Performs On Holiday Train

Magic! is delivering hit songs like Rude and a newly released holiday tune called As Long As We're Together. Frontman Nasri Atweh says the Holiday Train is a Canadian tradition. We've played beaches, we've done skiing lodges, we've done arenas and festivals, and the Holiday Train is a Canadian tradition, says Atweh. We're Canadian boys, we want to be part of giving back and we want to have fun.

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Niloo Morati was at the train station with her five-year-old daughter Harper. She says experiencing the show on rails is now a staple of the holidays. I find that with all the technology and everything around us it is really important to build family traditions and to have opportunities like this to spend time with family and neighbours, Morati says. Along with the spirit of the season, the train's voyage comes with a deeper message.

Spectators are encouraged to donate or bring non-perishable goods to the show. Since 1999, the train has collected $20 million and 2.5 million kilograms for local food banks. It's about giving back to communities where we operate and about bringing awareness to food insecurity, says CPKC Director of Government Affairs Andre Hannoush. Money and goods collected in Montreal-West are headed to food bank Moisson Montreal.

Food Banks See Increased Demand For Donations

Its director of philanthropy, Matias Duque, says the donation comes as needs are growing. Times are tough, with the high cost of living, he says. We didn't used to see people who are working coming to food banks, now we do. We see more students, more older adults as well, so there is more demand.

So, there is a lot of bad news, but there is good news as well. We are making a difference, Duque says. Four-year-old Aidan and his dad Gabe Lewis brought canned goods. It's always important to me to make sure that we learn to share and to think about how we can give when we have so much, says Lewis.

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Magic!

Warm Montreal Weather Contrasts With Holiday Show

's performance on the ride delivered a sprinkle of holiday spirit to a landscape where no snowflake has fallen yet. Montreal is experiencing an unusually warm season. Many spectators welcomed the balmy temperatures, but Shwetha Nair was disappointed. She is visiting family in Quebec from India and had snow on her Christmas wish list.

But she says the show was a beautiful gift. It was awesome, I am probably more hyped for this than the snow now, she says. The schedule for the holiday train is on the CPKC website.