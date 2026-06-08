The 'hit doctors' of Vancouver: Uncovering the informal network of support for drug users

A network of everyday people with no formal medical training are offering to inject people for a small fee, creating an informal network of support among drug users in Vancouver. One of them, a 42-year-old man referred to as Alan, has been doing this for years, and has helped hundreds of people. He charges $20 per visit and estimates he performs between three and 12 visits per day. Alan's practice is not unique, and he knows of about a dozen others who perform assisted injections across the city.

Amid the ongoing toxic drug crisis , an informal network of support has emerged among drug users . Part of this network are individuals referred to by their clients as doctors - everyday people with no formal medical training - who offer to inject people for a small fee.

One of them accepted to be followed for a night. Meet Alan, the hit doctor assisting people across Vancouver. The names in this story have been changed to protect their identities due to the legal risks involved. It's already dark outside, and the bearded man on the couch is getting anxious.

We're in his living room, and a beer sits on the coffee table. With the left sleeve of his button-down shirt rolled up, Sean waits for his daily injection, looking away to not see the needle. Beside him, a man wearing glasses has set up his equipment on the table, getting ready to administer the shot he came to give. Staying nearby, the man who injected him checks in.

B.C. declared toxic drugs a public health emergency 10 years ago. Has it made a difference? Alan, 42, isn't a medical professional, but a drug user who learned his job by injecting himself and his friends, using Google and reading research papers. Doctor and doctoring are code names used by his clients to discreetly identify him on their phones, or to describe what he does for them.

For people to call me doctor, it's hilarious, Alan says. And at the same time, it's very endearing to me, I guess, because they trust me and that's a big thing. And while the title might sound unusual, it is a term used among drug users, says DJ Larkin, executive director of the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition. I don't know how common it is, but I'm familiar with the term.

Because assisted injection is illegal in Canada, Alan agreed to be followed only on the condition that his and his clients' identities remain anonymous due to the legal risks. For that reason, they have been given different names in this article. CBC News/Radio-Canada has confirmed all of their identities. Available 24 hours a day, Alan often travels by taxi from one Vancouver neighbourhood to another to assist his clients.

Many contact him via text message and save him as doctor in their contacts. After cleaning up the living room, Alan packs away his gear and stays for a bit to make sure his client is safe. My whole thing is the risk of accidental overdose, Alan explains. I'm always right there beside them for at least 15-20 minutes after they do the shot.

Because I know that I'm still technically responsible for that. Over the last 10 years, more than 55,000 people have died of toxic drug overdoses in Canada. Alan is one of several doctors who travel throughout Vancouver to prepare drugs, inject their clients, and monitor them to prevent accidental overdoses. In Alan's backpack are tourniquets, cookers and filters, clean needles also known as rigs, water and sanitation wipes, gloves and naloxone.

It's kind of constant, all the time. I'm going 24/7. When they call, I go, Alan says. He estimates he performs between three and 12 visits on an average day, charging $20 for each one.

He's part of a trend that he says has been growing over the last 10 to 15 years. While his job is unusual, his practice isn't unique: he knows of about a dozen others who perform assisted injections across the city. A reference to hit doctors is even made in the Canadian Medical Association Journal as far back as 2017. Earlier in the evening, before Alan meets with Sean, he heads to Steve's, another regular client.

Steve lives in the West End near Stanley Park, in a building filled with young families and long-term residents. Steve used to work in the banking industry and has been addicted to drugs for more than 20 years. Among friends and colleagues, few would suspect he's a regular user. Alan is his fourth doctor and he's been paying for his services for more than four years





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Toxic Drug Crisis Assisted Injection Informal Network Of Support Vancouver Drug Users

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