The High Cost of Beef and Its Impact on Canadians and the Industry

The ongoing increase in beef prices has resulted in consumers cutting back on their beef consumption due to the higher costs. The rise in beef prices is primarily due to severe droughts affecting pastures and farmers needing to buy more expensive grain to feed their cattle. However, not all experts agree on the timeline for prices to return to normal levels.

The cost of beef has skyrocketed, increasing by around 12 per cent this year, with prices continuing to rise as barbecue season begins. Canadians are cutting back on beef as prices soar due to severe droughts affecting pastures and farmers being forced to buy more expensive grain and fewer cattle.

Experts predict prices won't go down until at least late 2027, but Saskatchewan Cattle Association chair Chad Ross predicts it could take even longer. As demand increases due to the perfect storm of factors, butchers and restaurant owners are struggling to keep their businesses afloat





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Beef Prices High Cost Economic Impact Increase Droughts Varying Perspectives On Price Recovery Food Supply Chain Impact On Businesses

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