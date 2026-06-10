The Hidden Financial Toll of Cognitive Decline on Families

This article explores how cognitive decline in older adults can lead to significant financial losses and family disruption, using personal stories and research to underscore the importance of early planning, such as establishing a power of attorney. It covers warning signs, economic impacts, and statistics on dementia in Canada.

Cynthia Tanner's husband was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease after she noticed unusual behavior like signing up for unnecessary subscriptions and forgetting passwords. The first warning sign was when he repeatedly forgot the password to his investment account, calling the bank to reset it each time only to forget it again days later.

He even suspected his wealth management team of tampering with his account because he did not remember making certain trades. Previously, he had a degree in business administration, managed large budgets, and was always careful with money.

Then the problems multiplied. He began sleeping only a few hours a night and started making donations to charities that arrived in the mail or appeared on television. In one month, he gave away more than $1,000, about 15 percent of his monthly pension income. He was eventually diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare disease affecting movement, balance, and cognitive function.

Ms. Tanner, who lives in Cobble Hill, B.C. , said, "I actually couldn't believe this was happening. It didn't feel real. How could this really intelligent person be unable to pay a bill?

" Cognitive decline poses a significant threat to retirement plans, often more than market crashes or inflation. Subtle changes in memory, judgment, and decision-making can leave older adults vulnerable to costly errors, usually appearing years before a formal diagnosis. A Raymond James survey found that 63 percent of Canadians worry about cognitive decline affecting their financial future, yet only 29 percent feel strongly aligned with their families on inheritance and wealth planning.

Research from the LIMRA Retirement Income Institute indicates that cognitive decline can lead to average household wealth losses of about US$124,000 due to missed payments, fraud, and poor decisions. Besides large charitable donations, Ms. Tanner's husband signed up for unnecessary services like cable subscriptions. As his condition worsened, she moved him into assisted living and became his power of attorney in 2022, authorizing her to manage his assets and protect his savings.

She said, "It was extremely upsetting to realize that your life is never going to be the same again. I wish I had enacted the power of attorney sooner.

" By 2050, over 1.7 million Canadians are expected to live with dementia, with an average of 685 diagnoses daily. Even Dr. Jill Rudkowski, a physician trained in internal medicine, was surprised by her mother's cognitive decline. She first noticed subtle changes in 2024: her mother, in her 80s, forgot how to use the computer and misplaced items.

Then she insisted her banking information was stolen and made sizeable charity donations. Her mother had always been meticulous with money. Ms. Rudkowski said, "All I could think was, this is not my meticulous mother.

" Later that year, her mother granted her power of attorney. "That's when I realized how bad things had been," she said. Her mother, living alone, had fallen behind on bills because she could no longer set up automatic payments. It took months for Ms. Rudkowski to discover all payment sources and purposes.

British researchers analyzing banking records of over 16,000 people who later needed a power of attorney due to lost financial capacity found that banking activity changed years before the formal registration. Compared to 50,000 similar people without financial issues, a decade before power of attorney, individuals showed gradual shifts indicating decreasing financial engagement and rising vulnerability. Legal expert Angela Casey of Casey & Moss LLP stresses that having a power of attorney in place before it's needed is crucial.

Without one, families may face costly, emotionally taxing court proceedings for guardianship, which is slower and more expensive than having a pre-existing power of attorney





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