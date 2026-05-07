The Great Cottage Cheese Revival and the Cost of Viral Health Trends in Canada

Canadian consumers are facing skyrocketing prices and disappearing stock for cottage cheese as a TikTok-driven protein craze transforms a forgotten diet staple into a high-demand luxury.

Canadian consumers are currently navigating a volatile grocery landscape where unexpected items suddenly become elusive or prohibitively expensive. This pattern, which previously saw spikes in cucumber prices and shortages of matcha, has now shifted toward cottage cheese .

Many shoppers are expressing disbelief online, reporting that the protein-rich dairy product has either vanished from store shelves entirely or is being sold at prices that feel unsustainable. The frustration is palpable, as people find it increasingly difficult to maintain a healthy diet while facing what feels like an endless cycle of skyrocketing costs and supply chain instability.

For many, a simple container of cottage cheese has transformed from a budget-friendly staple into a luxury item that is nearly impossible to locate during routine shopping trips, leading some to lament the current state of the global food economy. This sudden surge in demand is not an accident but rather the result of a significant cultural shift in how cottage cheese is perceived by the public.

For decades, this lumpy, moist curd cheese was pigeonholed as a diet food, often associated with low-calorie meals from previous generations. According to kinesiology professor Stuart Phillips from McMaster University, the product fell out of favor as newer health trends like Greek yogurt, protein bars, and smoothies took center stage. For a long time, cottage cheese was viewed as something only parents or grandparents would eat.

However, the tide has turned thanks to the influence of social media platforms like TikTok. Influencers have rebranded the cheese through viral recipes, creating high-protein ice cream, sweet potato bowls, and various versions of cottage cheese toast. This intersection of a protein-focused health craze and social media visibility has breathed new life into the product, making it an essential ingredient for a younger, health-conscious demographic seeking easy ways to boost their protein intake.

The economic repercussions of this trend are stark and measurable. Sylvain Charlebois, the director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, has highlighted a dramatic increase in retail prices across the country. In Ontario, prices for a 500-gram container can reach nearly six dollars at major retailers such as Metro, Sobeys, and Loblaws, with Walmart offering slightly lower options.

When compared to 2020, when a tub typically cost around three dollars and twenty cents, the price increase is approximately 60 percent. Even more alarming is the rapid acceleration observed in the last six months, where prices have jumped between 15 and 30 percent. This inflation is a direct result of an acute appetite for dairy protein that has outpaced the industry's ability to scale production quickly and efficiently. On the ground, the supply shortages are evident in various provinces.

In some regions, the dairy cases are noticeably bare, particularly for brands like Sealtest produced at the Agqui plant. Major grocery chains like Metro and Loblaw have acknowledged the situation, stating that increased demand has led to supply constraints. While companies claim to be working closely with suppliers to resolve these issues, the reality for the consumer is often an empty shelf.

In some regions, shoppers have reported visiting stores multiple times without success, noting the irony that while cottage cheese is missing, other dairy products like sour cream and cream cheese remain fully stocked. This disparity highlights the specific nature of the cottage cheese craze. This trend is part of a broader obsession with adding protein to every aspect of the modern diet.

This is evident not only in the grocery aisle but also in the coffee industry, where giants like Tim Hortons and Starbucks are introducing protein-boosted drinks to capture the same market. While some experts argue that these additions are more about profit margins than genuine health benefits, the consumer demand remains relentless. Data indicates that cottage cheese is one of the few dairy categories showing consistent growth in sales and consumption.

In the United States, volumes rose significantly from 2023 through 2025, mirroring the trend seen in Canada. Despite a 20 percent jump in Canadian production between late 2023 and late 2024, the viral nature of the TikTok trend continues to push the supply chain to its limits, leaving consumers to wonder if this protein-rich revival is sustainable or merely a fleeting digital fad





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