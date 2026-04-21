The Glossy Mirage: A Critique of the New Michael Jackson Biopic

An in-depth analysis of the new Michael Jackson biopic, exploring why its focus on legacy and estate approval leads to a visually impressive but narratively hollow experience.

The long-awaited biopic about the undisputed King of Pop, Michael Jackson , has finally arrived, yet it feels more like a carefully curated museum exhibit than a bold exploration of a complex life. The narrative begins in 1982, capturing a pivotal moment as a slightly emancipated Jackson attempts to step out from the shadow of his ruthlessly controlling father, Joe.

Determined to evolve as an artist and carve out his own identity, Jackson instructs his loyal attorney, John Branca, to bypass the traditional publicity machine. He wanted the music to speak for itself, a gamble that history proved successful. However, the film directors Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter John Logan adopt this exact same approach, treating the man as a secondary consideration to his sonic legacy. The result is a production that feels more like an over-produced concert documentary than a compelling cinematic portrait. Critically, the film suffers from the constraints imposed by its reliance on the Michael Jackson estate. Because the filmmakers required access to the singer’s extensive catalog, they were essentially forced to deliver a sanitized, toothless version of his life story. With nearly every living member of the Jackson family serving as an executive producer, the film lacks the tension, grit, and objective inquiry required for a truly great biopic. Instead of challenging the audience or providing new insights into the psychological makeup of one of history’s most enigmatic pop-culture figures, the movie acts as a cinematic hagiography. It explicitly caters to those who view Jackson as a misunderstood genius while intentionally ignoring the darker, more controversial allegations that haunted his later career. It is a film designed to protect a legacy rather than examine it, leaving the viewer with a glossy reflection rather than an honest look at the individual beneath the sequins and glove. From a technical perspective, the movie is undeniably well-funded and visually competent. Director Antoine Fuqua, known for his work on high-octane action films, excels at recreating iconic music videos and legendary concert performances with high-energy editing and sweeping camera movements. Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, delivers a commendable debut performance, pouring immense effort into capturing the physical nuances and electrifying stage presence of his uncle. His commitment is the film’s heartbeat. Additionally, Colman Domingo’s portrayal of the domineering Joe Jackson and Nia Long’s role as the long-suffering Katherine provide brief glimpses of a more grounded, dramatic narrative. Yet, these performances are ultimately trapped within a script that follows every predictable biopic cliché. We are taken from the industrial gloom of Gary, Indiana, through the studio brilliance of Quincy Jones, to the eventual fallout with his father. While the showstopping numbers are polished and technically superior to recent musical biopics, the film ultimately fails because it lacks the substance to justify its own existence. It is a spectacle that prioritizes reverence over reality, leaving us with a hollow, albeit shiny, echo of the man himself





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